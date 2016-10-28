The “Pretty Little Liars” Cast Got Matching Tattoos Last Night

Anyone who watches and loves Pretty Little Liars knows—and is deeply heartbroken over the fact—that filming for the final season of the series officially wrapped this week. (Don’t cry! It’s going to be OK! Somehow!) But you didn’t just expect the cast of one of the most popular television shows on ABC to just go gently into that good night, did you? No, the girls of PLL decided to make a lasting statement and a final declaration of love by getting teeny tiny matching tattoos late last night, when all of us were (probably) sleeping.

Early this morning—or late last night, depending on how much of a grandma you are—a smattering of similar-looking pictures showed up on the Instagrams of the Pretty Little Liars cast, showing the pointer fingers of Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, Janel Parrish, Troian Bellisario, and Shay Mitchell, all decked out in matching finger tats.

In honor of PLL, each of the actresses got the first letter of their characters’ names tattooed on their pointer fingers. “This happened,” wrote Hale on her Instagram caption. “Thank you @shamrocksocialclub for taking care of us. We couldn’t not get tattoos to commemorate the show! And obviously on our “shh” finger.”

Ashley Benson captioned her photo with “my girls,” while Sasha Pieterse gave a heartfelt, “such a special moment. Love you guys.”

Ugh, the tears, the sadness, the remorse. But, hey, at least we can still pretend these characters exist by staring at their actresses’ Instagrams and lying to ourselves. And now, we have some minimalist tattoo inspo for the next time it’s 4 a.m. and we drunkenly decide to get some ink, a la the PLL cast.