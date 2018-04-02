StyleCaster
23 Times Kylie Jenner Nailed the ‘No-Makeup’ Makeup Look

Kylie Jenner's Prettiest, Most Subtle Makeup Looks
Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week

Lets face it: Kylie Jenner’s seemingly 17-step makeup routine will pretty much never be financially attainable, doable, or simple enough for the average human being who wakes up five minutes before he or she is supposed to leave in the morning. Don’t get us wrong—we love looking at Jenner’s signature contoured, liquid-lipsticked, and fake-lashed face on a daily basis (the fact that she has 106 million Instagram followers can attest to that). Like this:

But we’ll admit we do get excited when see photos of the beauty queen wearing subtle, pretty makeup that even we could pull off. You know, the no-makeup makeup that reminds you that Jenner is still just a 20-year-old girl under her many, many layers of foundation.

MORE: Fans Think Kylie Jenner Had Her Lip Fillers Dissolved Because of This Photo

Lucky for us, Jenner has, on a semi-regular basis, given us a look at her freckled skin and natural cheekbones in the form of filtered Instagram photos. And what we’ve realized is her natural-looking makeup is really, really pretty—to the point where we want to screenshot the pictures to try the looks out on ourselves.

MORE: Kylie Jenner Cut Her Hair into the Cutest, Shoulder-Length Lob

So, we scoured through thousands of her Instagram photos (yes, you owe us) to find the very best no-makeup makeup looks that Jenner’s ever posted for the ultimate inspo-worthy roundup. Click through to see them all.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.

View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
🤩

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
👀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
😊

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
🙃

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

