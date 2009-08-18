Pretty in Pink

We’re sensing a little maternity discrimination going on. Apparently, preggers Gisele, who had previously been the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance ad campaigns, has been replaced. She still has Tom Brady though, so we don’t feel too bad.

Apparently Dolce & Gabbana‘s newest scent, Rose The One, which launches in September, will feature Scarlett Johansson as the new face of the brand. The image above, which is rumored to be a photo from the fragrances’s advertising campaign, is much softer than previous ads featuring the Victoria’s Secret model. How fitting that the scent, which we’re assuming includes hints of rose, (because we’re super smart, obviously) is being promoted by a perfectly pink-cheeked Scarlett donning a rosey-colored dress amid a heavenly looking pad of pink cushions.

This will be the third perfume in their collection featuring previous scents, The One and L’eau The One. No word yet on how much the scent will be selling for, but if it’ll make us smell as sweet as Scarlett looks, we’ll be first in line.