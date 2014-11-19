StyleCaster
8 Pretty Hairstyles For Your Perfect Holiday Look

Kristen Bousquet
The holiday season is the ultimate season for parties—providing endless family gatherings, office celebrations, and other events that offer countless reasons to get dolled up and celebrate. No matter what the occasion, one thing is key to nailing the perfect party outfit: a fantastic hairstyle.

This season, we’re loving the idea of simple, modern looks with festive details to set them apart—from sleek ponytails and fun fishtail braids to loose low buns and bouncy waves. Needless to say, we also suggest pairing these party-perfect hairstyles with some creative makeup ideas like colorful eyeliner or a bold lip for an added dose of cool.

To learn how to nail the ultimate holiday party hairstyles, we teamed up with the styling experts at Frederic Fekkai to create eight beautiful looks that will be sure to add some spice to your holiday style. Check out the gallery above and get inspired to get into a party mood!

Credits:
Photographer: Greg Sorensen, gregsorensenphoto.com
Hairstylist: Michael, Fekkai
Makeup: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry
Model: Susanne, One Management
Model: Eliana, APM Models
Stylist: Kelly Kellon
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler
Features Director: Samantha Lim

For more information about our relationship with Fekkai click here: cmp.ly/3

 

Click through to see eight of our favorite holiday looks!

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

For an effortless, fun and flirty look this holiday season, opt for bouncy waves. These effortless flip curls can easily be created by setting your hair with a large curling iron, pinning, and then brushing out after the curls have cooled. Be sure to apply Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray to the entire head for added hold and Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum to the ends of your hair to help tame frizz and flyaways. To finish off this look, choose a bright lip color like this matte fuchsia lipstick and liner. We used Lancome Rouge In Love #391 Flash n Fuchsia and it lined with Lancome Le Crayon Pencil in Plum to create this easy, polished look.

Styling Credits: (Halston DressEarrings Badgely Mischka Earrings)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

For the perfect first impression, opt for something a bit more classic. To get this half-up style, start off by applying Fekkai Texturizer to damp hair to keep your hair fuller and lifted longer. Then, give your hair a quick blow dry and run through with your curling iron, curling large sections. Pull the top front part of your hair backwards and keep it secured with a bobby pin. For some added hold, finish the look off with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. When it comes to a makeup look, keep it classic with this Armani Lip Maestro #401, but make sure to balance out the bold lip by playing up your eyes with a thin line of eyeliner. We used Hourglass Calligraphy Liquid Eye Liner.

Styling Credits: (Red Valentino DressWouters Hendrix Necklace)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

Looking for an easy, quick way to get ready for any holiday event? Go for a braided pony and a neutral eye. Simply run a curling iron through your hair in big sections then pull it back into a low ponytail. To protect your hair from heat damage, don't forget to apply a spray of Fekkai Primer. Follow by braiding from your part to the base of your pony tail. Spray a bit of Fekkai Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo to give your look a little messy texture and finish off by applying Fekkai Glossing Cream to smooth out the look around your pony tail and hair line. Complete the look with a neutral shadow like this Tom Ford Cocoa Mirage Quad.

Styling Credits: (Alice and Olivia DressWouters Hendrix BraceletKotur ClutchPuro Earrings)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

For a more festival affair, here's how to get the perfect messy fishtail braid. Start your fishtail low, spray on some Fekkai Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo and rough it up with your fingers for a funky textured look. To make sure you have extra hold for your holiday look be sure to apply Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. As for the make-up, use a dark liner like the Lancome Eye Pencil Black Lapis we used, line your bottom lash line skipping the middle to spice things up and make your eyes appear larger. Then, top your eye look off with some bright colored eyeshadow (we used Makeup Forever Acidic Green Eyeshadow). 

Styling Credits: (Zac Posen DressGerard Yosca Earrings; Lele Sadoughi Bracelet)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

Don't forget: The holiday season should be about having fun and connecting with friends and family—so keep your look effortless! These hair and beauty looks are a sure way to stand out and make a great first impression, without a ton of work. 

Styling Credits (Elianna & Susanne): (L to R: Zac Posen DressGerard Yosca Earrings; Lele Sadoughi BraceletAlice and Olivia DressWouters Hendrix BraceletKotur ClutchPuro Earrings)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

Nothing goes better with a sparkly dress than some long lashes and the perfect updo. For hair, start off by spraying in some Fekkai Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo to texturize, then secure your hair into a loose side ponytail. Grab some pieces from the ponytail and wrap them around into a loose low bun, securing with bobby pins. Top it all off with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. If your lashes need a little pick-me-up, falsies are your savior! Pick up some lashes, dip the lash into glue (black glue works best for a more natural look) and drop it on top of your lashes, making sure you didn’t over curl your lashes before you applied. Finish your makeup look with the perfect lipstick (we love MAC’s Saint Germain Lipstick)! Then, voila—a perfect hair and makeup look for any holiday get together.

Styling Credits: (Alice and Olivia DressElla Carter Ring)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

If you want to look fierce for a holiday party, try a super-sleek pony. Just slick your hair back in a super-tight ponytail, then finish the look off by applying Fekkai Glossing Cream to keep your look smooth and shiny. Of course, no sleek ponytail is complete without the perfect cat eye! We used Chanel Ecriture De Chanel Eye Liner to totally go for it! Grab a card or something similar with a strong, straight line and hold it at the corner of your eye to make a more precise line. (But be careful not to get too crazy about making each eye exactly even with the other. Once you’ve got it, stop!)

Styling Credits: (Kelly Piekarski DressWouters Hendrix Necklace)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

This messy bun is an edgy take on a classic—the ideal look for after-work holiday fun. Use Fekkai Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo to give your locks a bit of texture then just toss your hair into a messy high ponytail. Twist it around (not being too neat), then secure the bun with a couple bobby pins and some Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. For this moody makeup look, apply a gold highlight (we like Shieseido Shimmering Cream Eye Color in Techno Gold) in the inner corner, but make sure to hit the outer corner while you’re at it to soften the look a bit.

Styling Credits: (Nha Khanh DressPuro Earrings)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

Want a look that feels more retro? Start off with Fekkai Texturizer to prep hair for beautiful, lasting lift and then tease the crown of your hair. Next, smooth the sides of your hair so it’s flat and finish off be securing each side with a bobby pin and a light spray of Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. It's easy! To nail the makeup, all you have to do is cover your lid with a dark color first (we used NARS Single Shadow in Night Read), then hit it with a highlighter on top (our favorite is NARS Soft Touch Shadow Pencil in Silver Factory). Simple as that!

Styling Credits: (Alice and Olivia DressKenneth Jay Lane RingCampbell Necklace)

 

 

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

Our biggest holiday rule? Don’t be too serious! Focus on having fun, and don't be afraid to change up your look.

Styling Credits (Susanne & Eliana): (L to R: (Alice and Olivia DressKenneth Jay Lane RingCampbell NecklaceNha Khanh DressPuro Earrings)

Photo: Greg Sorensen for Beauty High

