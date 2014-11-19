8 Pretty Hairstyles For Your Perfect Holiday Look

The holiday season is the ultimate season for parties—providing endless family gatherings, office celebrations, and other events that offer countless reasons to get dolled up and celebrate. No matter what the occasion, one thing is key to nailing the perfect party outfit: a fantastic hairstyle.
This season, we’re loving the idea of simple, modern looks with festive details to set them apart—from sleek ponytails and fun fishtail braids to loose low buns and bouncy waves. Needless to say, we also suggest pairing these party-perfect hairstyles with some creative makeup ideas like colorful eyeliner or a bold lip for an added dose of cool.
To learn how to nail the ultimate holiday party hairstyles, we teamed up with the styling experts at Frederic Fekkai to create eight beautiful looks that will be sure to add some spice to your holiday style. Check out the gallery above and get inspired to get into a party mood!
Credits:
Photographer: Greg Sorensen, gregsorensenphoto.com
Hairstylist: Michael, Fekkai
Makeup: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry
Model: Susanne, One Management
Model: Eliana, APM Models
Stylist: Kelly Kellon
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler
Features Director: Samantha Lim
For an effortless, fun and flirty look this holiday season, opt for bouncy waves. These effortless flip curls can easily be created by setting your hair with a large curling iron, pinning, and then brushing out after the curls have cooled. Be sure to apply Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray to the entire head for added hold and Fekkai Blowout Sealing Serum to the ends of your hair to help tame frizz and flyaways. To finish off this look, choose a bright lip color like this matte fuchsia lipstick and liner. We used Lancome Rouge In Love #391 Flash n Fuchsia and it lined with Lancome Le Crayon Pencil in Plum to create this easy, polished look.
Styling Credits: (Halston Dress; Earrings Badgely Mischka Earrings)
For the perfect first impression, opt for something a bit more classic. To get this half-up style, start off by applying Fekkai Texturizer to damp hair to keep your hair fuller and lifted longer. Then, give your hair a quick blow dry and run through with your curling iron, curling large sections. Pull the top front part of your hair backwards and keep it secured with a bobby pin. For some added hold, finish the look off with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. When it comes to a makeup look, keep it classic with this Armani Lip Maestro #401, but make sure to balance out the bold lip by playing up your eyes with a thin line of eyeliner. We used Hourglass Calligraphy Liquid Eye Liner.
Styling Credits: (Red Valentino Dress; Wouters Hendrix Necklace)
Nothing goes better with a sparkly dress than some long lashes and the perfect updo. For hair, start off by spraying in some Fekkai Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo to texturize, then secure your hair into a loose side ponytail. Grab some pieces from the ponytail and wrap them around into a loose low bun, securing with bobby pins. Top it all off with Fekkai Sheer Hold Hairspray. If your lashes need a little pick-me-up, falsies are your savior! Pick up some lashes, dip the lash into glue (black glue works best for a more natural look) and drop it on top of your lashes, making sure you didn’t over curl your lashes before you applied. Finish your makeup look with the perfect lipstick (we love MAC’s Saint Germain Lipstick)! Then, voila—a perfect hair and makeup look for any holiday get together.
Styling Credits: (Alice and Olivia Dress; Ella Carter Ring)
If you want to look fierce for a holiday party, try a super-sleek pony. Just slick your hair back in a super-tight ponytail, then finish the look off by applying Fekkai Glossing Cream to keep your look smooth and shiny. Of course, no sleek ponytail is complete without the perfect cat eye! We used Chanel Ecriture De Chanel Eye Liner to totally go for it! Grab a card or something similar with a strong, straight line and hold it at the corner of your eye to make a more precise line. (But be careful not to get too crazy about making each eye exactly even with the other. Once you’ve got it, stop!)
Styling Credits: (Kelly Piekarski Dress; Wouters Hendrix Necklace)
