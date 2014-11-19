8 Pretty Hairstyles For Your Perfect Holiday Look

The holiday season is the ultimate season for parties—providing endless family gatherings, office celebrations, and other events that offer countless reasons to get dolled up and celebrate. No matter what the occasion, one thing is key to nailing the perfect party outfit: a fantastic hairstyle.

This season, we’re loving the idea of simple, modern looks with festive details to set them apart—from sleek ponytails and fun fishtail braids to loose low buns and bouncy waves. Needless to say, we also suggest pairing these party-perfect hairstyles with some creative makeup ideas like colorful eyeliner or a bold lip for an added dose of cool.

To learn how to nail the ultimate holiday party hairstyles, we teamed up with the styling experts at Frederic Fekkai to create eight beautiful looks that will be sure to add some spice to your holiday style. Check out the gallery above and get inspired to get into a party mood!

Credits:

Photographer: Greg Sorensen, gregsorensenphoto.com

Hairstylist: Michael, Fekkai

Makeup: Jordy Poon, Bryan Bantry

Model: Susanne, One Management

Model: Eliana, APM Models

Stylist: Kelly Kellon

Beauty Director: Rachel Adler

Features Director: Samantha Lim

