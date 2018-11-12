15 Standout Holiday Beauty Gifts That Don’t Require Wrapping

Ah, the holidays. What isn’t there to love about those unpredictable family gatherings, ugly sweater house parties and obligatory, but sometimes fun, office potlucks? We can’t imagine anyone actually wanting to bring out their inner Grinch this time of year, but if there’s one activity that makes it plausible, it’s gift wrapping.

And we’re not talking about the kind where you throw something inside a decorative gift bag and cover it with tissue paper. We mean the type of wrapping that requires more than 5 minutes of your time. Unless you’ve got a knack for creating perfect folds and grasping teeny pieces of Scotch tape, the entire process can go from frustrating to straight-up miserable in mere seconds. Add in a pair of scissors, and you’re risking injury, too.

Now you’re not only in a world of hurt; you’ve got a small sting to endure every time you open a present someone else wrapped for you. One word: tragic. The good news for beauty lovers is that if you choose carefully, skipping this step is a possibility. Some of this year’s best holiday beauty finds are so beautifully decorative, you’re better off presenting them as is than covering up the gorgeous packaging.

For instance, we can’t think of a better place for Pat McGrath’s shimmery eyeshadow palette than on top of a fireplace where it can sparkle in the firelight. And why not replace the pine-scented candle sitting on your coffee table with a porcelain Guerlain ornament? Ahead are just a handful of the skin and makeup sets that should be on your radar. And the best part? They require zero wrapping.

Guerlain Météorites x Bernardaud

Two iconic French houses—one for makeup and one for porcelain art—have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind sphere that houses the former’s pearl luminizers.

$200 at Bergdorf Goodman (Available December 1)

Bite Beauty Four Little Bites Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set

Why waste time trying to wrap paper around these tiny tubes when you can just present them in this gorgeous glossy tin container?

$25 at Sephora

Alexander McQueen Eau de Parfum

The newest unisex line from the iconic designer house is a set of scents inspired by the most unexpected parts of nature; from flowers of the osmanthus tree to papyrus found in the muddy banks of the Nile River.

$245 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Sublime Bronze Temptation Eyeshadow Palette

Mother McGrath never disappoints with her beautifully packaged pro-level palettes, and this year’s holiday offerings are no exception. We can only imagine how these gilty golds will look on our lids.

$55 at Sephora

Tarte Pineapple of My Eyes Collector’s Set

When you’re done with all of the products in this special limited-edition set, close the pineapple container and use it as home decor.

$59 at tarte cosmetics

NARS High Voltage Highlighting Palette

Call us crazy, but doesn’t the top of this palette look like crinkled wrapping paper? We’re kind of obsessed and haven’t even swatched the shades yet.

$42 at NARS Cosmetics

IT Brushes for Ulta Your Glam Must-Haves 5 Pc Brush Set + Exclusive Clutch

Keep the brushes at home, but definitely stash your house keys in the equally stunning clutch next time you step out for the night.

$125 at Ulta

NYX Sugar Trip Glitter Vault

All that glitters is gold, right? We’d happily use any of these colors and make use of the rainbow tin container, too.

$55 at Ulta

Storybook Cosmetics Wizardry and Witchcraft Liquid Lipsticks Collector’s Edition

Our beauty dreams came true the minute we saw this fairy tale of a makeup set that resembles a book worthy of space on any coffee table.

$58 at Storybook Cosmetics

MAC Shiny Pretty Things Lip Kit

On Wednesdays, we wear pink, so this bright and bold lipstick set is a must for the holiday season.

$79.50 at Nordstrom

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Set

A classic scent in an equally soft and stunning collector’s set that definitely shouldn’t hide under wrapping or inside a bag.

$168 at Nordstrom

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Mash-Up Set

A lineup that covers the gamut of your skin care needs, no matter the season. Oh, and that affordable price tag doesn’t hurt either.

$25 at Nordstrom

Voluspa Japonica Pedestal Candle Set

Headed to a holiday housewarming? These boldly decorated candles are the perfect gift for a guest who’s short on ideas.

$50 at Nordstrom

Glow Recipe Watermelon Jelly Tote

The brand’s top-selling sleeping mask is included in this see-through tote, filled with products any K-beauty enthusiast will want to try.

$40 at Glow Recipe

SKII KARAN Limited Edition Facial Treatment Essence

This best-selling essence is constantly coming up with new ways to keep customers coming back for more, including artist collabs for the holiday season.

$229 at SKII