75 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

You know what is super scary about Halloween? How much money some people are willing to drop on their costume. Don’t get us wrong, we’re so down to go all out on our Halloween style, however, blowing our savings just isn’t all that enticing. But when you dig into your makeup arsenal, it’s totally easy to let the creativity flow, and coming up with a beautiful look is simple—not to mention practically free.
To help you find a pretty Halloween makeup idea you’ll love, we’ve pulled together 50 of our favorite inspirations below—no actual costume really needed. Take a look, and tell us what you’ll be for Halloween in the comments!
Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2018.
Model/MUA: @alliecatcos Photographer/Retoucher: Me @nyxcosmetics @maccosmetics @rcmamakeup @milanicosmetics @makeupgeekcosmetics @lagirlcosmetics @deadchicksarecool @darkbeautymag #beauty #beautyphotography #makeup #scphotographer #editorial #editorialmakeup #wakeupandmakeup #spookymakeup #upstatesc #andersonsc #southcarolina #halloween #halloweenbeauty #editorialphotography
It’s all tied up with what’s inside you 🌪 inspired by @mimles @morphebrushes 35P palette @eldorafalseeyelashes m111 (sponset) @nyxcosmetics Micro brow pencil in ash brown & matte lipstick in violet voltage @anastasiabeverlyhills @norvina @amrezy highlighter @grimas_bh @visagemakeupstore water makeup in 001 & 101 @lindahallbergcosmetics @lindahallberg black core . . #mimles #amrezyhighlighter #morphe #morphebabe #creativemakeup #sfxmakeup #illusionmakeup #halloweenmakeup
Happy friday feelings with @dadollitaz 😍 ・・・ ⛅ MERMAID IN HEAVEN ⛅ .. Still have 6 costumes to decide for my HALLOWEEN SERIES..Any ideas 😉??? . . .•• @mineralissima #mineralissima . .JETSETTER BRONZER for my contour . .BLUEBERRY Eyeshadow . .CANDY Gloss . #mineralissima #makeupartist #makeuponfleek #halloweenmakeup #sfx #mua #mineralmakeup #mineralemakeup
Thinking about your Halloween costume already?! Call us to book your Halloween special effect makeup at Dylan Keith Salon! Makeup inspo by the amazingly talented: @jadedeacon ✨ . . . . #halloween #halloween🎃 #Makeup #makeupartist #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostumes #specialeffectsmakeup #specialeffects #specialeffectshairdye #specialeffectsmakeupartist #makeupideas #halloweencostume #halloweendecor
🌌 There are no limits 🌌 ✖️Hands: @Suvabeauty shadow ‘BA’ @Jeffreestarcosmetics Blood Sugar Palette and Lipstick ‘Drug Lord’ @Sugarpill ‘Poison Plum’ @Kryolanofficial @Kryolanspain Aquacolor ‘Black’ ✖Nails: @Tattis.w.beauty ✖️Hair: @Manicpanicnyc @Manicpanicspain • • #outfitinspo #manicpanic #altgirl #alternativegirl #goth #model #creepy #makeupdolls #makeuplooks #tattoogirl #ink #inked #gothic #makeupartist #mermaidhair #ootd #wicca #wiccac #halloweenmakeup #suvabeauty #sugarpill #jeffreestarcosmetics #wearekillstar #galaxymakeup #galaxy #space
Nearly This Time again Now Taking bookings for Halloween weekend Ladies Fully Booked for the 27th 🎃👻🕷🕸 #halloweenmakeup #halloween #makeuplooks #makeupartistlondon #halloweenmakeuplooks #londonhalloween #mua #londonfinchley #the_wright_look #smallbusinessowner #bossbabe #booknow #halfgodesshalfhell #makeupartist #makeuplooks #londonmakeup #londonmakeupartists #londonmua #naturalglam #naturalglammakeup #glammakeup t #mua #london #fashion #beauty #life #like #✨ #hair #hairstyles #londonhair #londonhairstylist
Lėlės Pakuotėje įvaizdis. 👸 Puiki alternatyva #halloween vakarėliui, jei atsibodo zombiai, nutaškyti kraujais :)) inspiracija vėl iš talentingosios @orlaynanicole 💜 °°°°°°°°°°° A Doll In a Plastic Bag. 👸 I created this look inspired by the talented @orlaynanicole and @makeupbyjaack 💜 They are my inspiration of the year. You definitely have to check them out🧐 °°°°°°°°°°° #makeup #halloweenmakeup #mua #makeupart #makeupartist #neringaitespalete #lithuania #lietuva #makiazas #instamakeup #doll #plastic #fiercesociety #undiscovered_muas #atarahmayhew #makeupartistsworldwide #mua_army #undiscoveredmakeupart #Klaipėda #gargzdai #lithuanian #nyxcosmeticsbalticshalloween #beauty #facetasy
THE MONSTER 🎃 It’s spooky season ladies, and we all know what that means ... ___ Face: @kryolanofficial TV Paint Stick “070” @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette @sugarpill Eyeshadows “Acidberry” + “Midori” @inglot_cosmetics Eyeshadows “333” + “384” @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints @nyxcosmetics Epic Ink Liner “Black” Eyes: @sugarpill Eyeshadows “Tako”, “Dollipop”, “Poison Plum”, “Home Sweet Home” + “Velocity” @kryolanofficial TV Paint Stick “070” @nyxcosmetics Epic Ink Liner “Black” Brows: @sugarpill Eyeshadow “Bulletproof” @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick “Wierdo” Lashes: Top: @landoflashes ”Paloma” + “Belle” Bottom: @eldorafalseeyelashes ”C175” Lips: @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks “Diva”, “Dreamhouse” + “Virginity” Wig: @websterwigs ”Zara - Platinum Streaked Black” #makeup #beauty #dragqueen #drag #dragqueenmakeup #dragqueensofinstagram #dragqueens #dragqueenuk #instadrag #jeffreestarcosmetics #sugarpill #nyx #nyxcosmetics #websterwigs #lookhttq #halloween #halloweenmakeup
Thank you all so much for watching friends!! Here’s the final look from tonight’s Halloween tutorial over in my Facebook page (Melissa Brana).... I’ll be blowing glitter out of my nose for at least a week!! 😂😘 #glitter #halloweenmakeup #makeuptutorial #halloween #instamakeup #zipper #brows #lashes #glittermakeup #ylooks #mua #muafollowtrain #yhalloween2018 #yhalloween2018us
PEACE ☮️ 🌈✌🏻✨ -As soon as I saw @leslieaileen_ & @tijerarayemua glasses look I had to do a Halloween look with it! And I came up with a 70s look!✨ GLASSES • @elfcosmetics • @shopjellxxs Neon pigments EYEBROWS • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in medium brown EYELASHES • @dodolashes D115 • @benefitcosmetics Bad gal bang mascara FACE • @wetnwildbeauty Photofocus foundation in Soft Ivory • @milanicosmetics Powder foundation • @benefitcosmetics Hoola bronzer • @maccosmetics Fleeting romance blush • @milanicosmetics 01 afterglow strobelight highlighter LIPS • @revlon Ultra hd matte lipcolor in HD Sparks • @katvondbeauty @thekatvond Liquid lipstick in backstage bambi ———————————————————————— @dodolashes Discount Code: “Sidsbeautylooks” @shopjellxxs Discount code: “Sidsbeautylooks” ———————————————————————— #hippie #hippiestyle #hippiegirl #hippiemakeup #hippiehalloween #70s #70saesthetic #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #glassesmakeup #halloweencostumeideas #halloween🎃 #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_mua #undiscoveredmua #udm #blazin_beauties #glasses #bretmanxcolourpop
BLACK OUT LENSES FROM @contactlenshub Image By @june_fx •Best Customers •Quality •Service •Price Cruelty Free + FDA approved materials, CE, KTR, and KFDA >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>➡️ FREE WORLDWIDE DELIVERY ALWAYS 🌍🌍🌍🌍•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• • 2 Pairs $25 Code LENS25 • 4 Pairs $45 Code LENS45 • 5 Pairs $50 Code Halloween • 6 Pairs $60 Code LENS60—————————————****To Be Featured, Just Tag Me In, Wearing Our Lenses, I Will Proudly Share Them 🖤~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~FDA Certified & Cruelty Free Cosmetic Contact Lenses 👌 Yearly Wear Up To 12 Months 📅 Extra Comfortable & NO SCRIPT NEEDED 😍😍 60+ Fashion Shades + Sclera 🙌 Free Shipping Worldwide 🌏 📦Best Price Always💰💶💷💵 Famous Top Quality Lenses 🏆Excellent Service 🥇 🥇🥇🥇🥇Ltd Company Since 2012 👁 👁Your Continued Custom Is My Priority, Much Love ❤️❤️ Deb #contactlenshub #lenses #coloredeyes #colors #beautifuleyes #freeshipping #eyes #contactlens #photooftheweek #crultyfreebeautyproducts #mua #undiscoveredmuas #sale #sclera #halloweenmakeup #drag #amazingeyes #makeupaddict #makeup #love #contacts #gay #cosplay #halloween #halloween2018#amazingeyes
@Regrann from @themakeupworks_ - POISON IVY 🍃🖤 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Hair by the amazing @amieegrant Products used - @maybelline gel liner @diamondfx_official paints @mehronmakeup liquid latex @melkiorprofessional.uk shadows @therangeuk ivy leaf ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ukmua #yorkmakeupartist #undiscoveredmuas #poisonivy #poisonivymakeup #halloweenmakeup #makeupbyme #muasfeaturing #creativemakeup #halloweenideas #smokeyeye #ivy #halloweencostume #wakeupandmakeup #makeupoftheday #makeupartistsworldwide #facepainting #sfxmakeup #muasfeaturing @samanthahelenmua @jordanhanz
Fix me make me beautiful 💉💉💉 watching Botched every Thursday with my mum is my guilty pleasure hahaha I would love to meet @drpaulnassif and @drdubrow 🤷🏼♀️ I wasn’t sure how you guys would react to a gore look but HALLOWEEN IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER KIDS #botched __ Inspired by @colecarrigann & @ethanisupreme (if you don’t follow them seriously they are game changers) __ #anastasiabrows #modernrenaissance #anastasiabeverlyhills #subculturepalette #modernrenaissancepalette #softglam #browwiz #dipbrow #glowkit #abhxamrezy #abhshadows #softglampalette #dreamglowkit #morphebabe #undiscovered_muas #abhjunkies #urbandecay #makeupfanatic1 #flawlessdolls #morphebabe #makeupobsession #shophudabeauty #abhxnorvina #norvinapalette #amrezyshoutouts @undiscovered_muas @halloweenmakeupideas #halloween2018 #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas
Because no Halloween preparation would be complete without a clown! Featured Products: @graftobianmakeup ProPaint in Raven Black, White Swan, Mantis Green, Eggplant and Neon Atomic Orange @bennyemakeup Lumiere Creme palette and White Cream Makeup @espionagebeauty Everything Shadows (retired) in Knights Watch, and Astral Plane, and Cosmetic Glitters in T-800 and Boom! @starcrushedminerals Mineral Matte shadow in Wicked, and Coral Creme @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette various colors @katvondbeauty Liquid Lipstick in Underage Red BRUSHES: @sigmabeauty @bennyemakeup @bhcosmetics @shanycosmetics . . . . #nyxcosmetics#revolutionpro#revolutionmakeup#spectrumbrushes#urbandecay#sigmabeauty#sigmabrushes#bitterlacebeauty#ucprofam#ucmademebuyit#makeupgeekcosmetics#morphebabe#limecrime#zoeva#creativemakeup#jeffreestarcosmetics#benefit#myboldface#colorpopme#toofaced#sugarpill#gwalondon#xobeauty#sleekmakeup#furlesscosmetics#suvabeauty#halloweenmakeup#facepaint
Halloween mood already 👁 👽💘 Inspired by @illumin_arty and @enrica_fox ❣️❣️❣️#freakweek entry @keilidhmua . . Using @patmcgrathreal 005 ✨ . #halloween #alien #fortuneteller #makeupart #makeupartist #instamakeup #halloweenmakeup #halloweenideas #mua #005patmcgrath #metalmorphosis005 #patsmostloyal #aliens #creativemakeup #instaglam #makeuptutorial #makeuptransformation #makeuplover #makeupaddict #nyx #morphe #kyrolanmakeup #featuremuas #freakweek #undiscovered_muas
Miss Cleo.. Call Me Now 🔮 ___________________________________________ Face: @fentybeauty Pro Filt’r Foundation Shade 420 @colourpopcosmetics No filter Concealer Shade Medium Dark 36 Eyes: @bhcosmetics Take Me Back to Brazil Palette @nyxcosmetics Glitter Waterline: @nyxcosmetics Jumbo Eye Pencil Shade Milk Lashes: @butterlondon Double Decker Lashes @lillylashes Style Mykonos Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Shade Ebony Cheeks: @anastasiabeverlyhills Powder Bronzer Shade Mahogany @ofracosmetics Rodeo Drive Highlighter @blackradiancebeauty Artisan Color Baked Blush Shade “Toasted Almond” Lippie: @nyxcosmetics Matte Lipstick “Goal Digger” topped with @nyxcosmetics glitter Setting: @gerardcosmetics Slay All Day Peach @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Easy Bake Powder Kunafa @tatcha Silk Canvas Primer Brushes: @aestheticacosmetics P12 Brush @luxiebeauty 140 detailed tapered blender, 516 Duo Fiber Powder Brush & 522 Tapered Highlighter Brush, 221 Flat Definer Hair: @theouai Texturizing Hair Spray from @sephora @conair You Curl Wand #colourpopme #bhcosmetics #fentybeauty #lillylashes #gerardcosmetics #nyxcosmetics #halloweenmakeup #OFRAcosmetics #motd #abhbrows #browsonfleek #highlightonfleek #makeupaddict #WAMFAM #halloweenlooks #wakeupandmakeup #featuremuas #makeupmafia #phillymua #glowingskin #makeupslaves #brownskinbeauty #blackbeautymatters #makeupforhalloween #makeupforwomenofcolor #halloweenglam #fortunetellermakeup #undiscoveredmuas #makeupartistsworldwide #udmhalloween
When your human starts falling off and you can be yourself! 💎💎💎 #mua #missguided #crystals #flower #mermaid #mermaidmakeup #Festivalmakeup #Galaxymakeup #goth #blacklipstick #selfie #glamandgore #purple #glittermakeup #mua #snazaroo #mehron #mehronmakeup #motd #motn #queen #ravenhair #selfie #icequeen #ootd #bodyart #art #sfxmakeup #specialeffects #halloweenmakeup #primarkmakeup #fantasymakeup