75 Pretty Halloween Makeup Ideas—Minimal Costume Required

by
Photo: Getty Images/MilosStankovic. Design: Allison Kahler.

You know what is super scary about Halloween? How much money some people are willing to drop on their costume. Don’t get us wrong, we’re so down to go all out on our Halloween style, however, blowing our savings just isn’t all that enticing. But when you dig into your makeup arsenal, it’s totally easy to let the creativity flow, and coming up with a beautiful look is simple—not to mention practically free.

MORE: 21 DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That’re Creative, Cute &amp; Totally Instagram-Worthy

To help you find a pretty Halloween makeup idea you’ll love, we’ve pulled together 50 of our favorite inspirations below—no actual costume really needed. Take a look, and tell us what you’ll be for Halloween in the comments!

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2018.

1 of 75
"Violet, You're Turning... Violet!"
Photo: Instagram/@cosmeticspost
Coraline
Photo: Instagram/@tiltmakeup
Decorative Candy
Photo: Instagram/@christinesteph_
Intense and Dangerous
Photo: Instagram/@doublestompproductions
Sewn-In
Photo: Instagram/@elizabethandreamua
Pink-Haired Mermaid
Photo: Instagram/@mineralissima
Into the Wild
Photo: Instagram/@dylankeithsalonspa
Hocus Pocus
Photo: Instagram/@noordinarymakeupmom
A Dozen Roses
Photo: Instagram/@makeupbyisabellaimani
A Work of Art
Photo: Instagram/@fantasymakeupsfx
Intergalactic Hands
Photo: Instagram/@sandrarclemente
Half-Faced Skeleton
Photo: Instagram/@the_wright_look
Lėlės Pakuotėje įvaizdis. 👸 Puiki alternatyva #halloween vakarėliui, jei atsibodo zombiai, nutaškyti kraujais :)) inspiracija vėl iš talentingosios @orlaynanicole 💜 °°°°°°°°°°° A Doll In a Plastic Bag. 👸 I created this look inspired by the talented @orlaynanicole and @makeupbyjaack 💜 They are my inspiration of the year. You definitely have to check them out🧐 °°°°°°°°°°° #makeup #halloweenmakeup #mua #makeupart #makeupartist #neringaitespalete #lithuania #lietuva #makiazas #instamakeup #doll #plastic #fiercesociety #undiscovered_muas #atarahmayhew #makeupartistsworldwide #mua_army #undiscoveredmakeupart #Klaipėda #gargzdai #lithuanian #nyxcosmeticsbalticshalloween #beauty #facetasy

View this post on Instagram

So Wavy
Photo: Instagram/@neringaitespalete
THE MONSTER 🎃 It’s spooky season ladies, and we all know what that means ... ___ Face: @kryolanofficial TV Paint Stick “070” @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette @sugarpill Eyeshadows “Acidberry” + “Midori” @inglot_cosmetics Eyeshadows “333” + “384” @mehronmakeup Paradise Paints @nyxcosmetics Epic Ink Liner “Black” Eyes: @sugarpill Eyeshadows “Tako”, “Dollipop”, “Poison Plum”, “Home Sweet Home” + “Velocity” @kryolanofficial TV Paint Stick “070” @nyxcosmetics Epic Ink Liner “Black” Brows: @sugarpill Eyeshadow “Bulletproof” @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipstick “Wierdo” Lashes: Top: @landoflashes ”Paloma” + “Belle” Bottom: @eldorafalseeyelashes ”C175” Lips: @jeffreestarcosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks “Diva”, “Dreamhouse” + “Virginity” Wig: @websterwigs ”Zara - Platinum Streaked Black” #makeup #beauty #dragqueen #drag #dragqueenmakeup #dragqueensofinstagram #dragqueens #dragqueenuk #instadrag #jeffreestarcosmetics #sugarpill #nyx #nyxcosmetics #websterwigs #lookhttq #halloween #halloweenmakeup

View this post on Instagram

Rag Doll
Photo: Instagram/@thesummerskye
Joker
Photo: Instagram/@loveravenlove_
Halloween is coming 🎃 #halloweenmakeup #halloween

View this post on Instagram

Blue Zombie
Photo: Instagram/@daniielaroojas
Zipped Up
Photo: Instagram/@beyoutifulboss
PEACE ☮️ 🌈✌🏻✨ -As soon as I saw @leslieaileen_ & @tijerarayemua glasses look I had to do a Halloween look with it! And I came up with a 70s look!✨ GLASSES • @elfcosmetics • @shopjellxxs Neon pigments EYEBROWS • @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow in medium brown EYELASHES • @dodolashes D115 • @benefitcosmetics Bad gal bang mascara FACE • @wetnwildbeauty Photofocus foundation in Soft Ivory • @milanicosmetics Powder foundation • @benefitcosmetics Hoola bronzer • @maccosmetics Fleeting romance blush • @milanicosmetics 01 afterglow strobelight highlighter LIPS • @revlon Ultra hd matte lipcolor in HD Sparks • @katvondbeauty @thekatvond Liquid lipstick in backstage bambi ———————————————————————— @dodolashes Discount Code: “Sidsbeautylooks” @shopjellxxs Discount code: “Sidsbeautylooks” ———————————————————————— #hippie #hippiestyle #hippiegirl #hippiemakeup #hippiehalloween #70s #70saesthetic #halloween #halloweenmakeup #halloweencostume #glassesmakeup #halloweencostumeideas #halloween🎃 #undiscoveredmuas #undiscovered_mua #undiscoveredmua #udm #blazin_beauties #glasses #bretmanxcolourpop

View this post on Instagram

Peace and Love
Photo: Instagram/@sidsbeautylooks
BLACK OUT LENSES FROM @contactlenshub Image By @june_fx •Best Customers •Quality •Service •Price Cruelty Free + FDA approved materials, CE, KTR, and KFDA >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>➡️ FREE WORLDWIDE DELIVERY ALWAYS 🌍🌍🌍🌍•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• • 2 Pairs $25 Code LENS25 • 4 Pairs $45 Code LENS45 • 5 Pairs $50 Code Halloween • 6 Pairs $60 Code LENS60—————————————****To Be Featured, Just Tag Me In, Wearing Our Lenses, I Will Proudly Share Them 🖤~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~FDA Certified & Cruelty Free Cosmetic Contact Lenses 👌 Yearly Wear Up To 12 Months 📅 Extra Comfortable & NO SCRIPT NEEDED 😍😍 60+ Fashion Shades + Sclera 🙌 Free Shipping Worldwide 🌏 📦Best Price Always💰💶💷💵 Famous Top Quality Lenses 🏆Excellent Service 🥇 🥇🥇🥇🥇Ltd Company Since 2012 👁 👁Your Continued Custom Is My Priority, Much Love ❤️❤️ Deb #contactlenshub #lenses #coloredeyes #colors #beautifuleyes #freeshipping #eyes #contactlens #photooftheweek #crultyfreebeautyproducts #mua #undiscoveredmuas #sale #sclera #halloweenmakeup #drag #amazingeyes #makeupaddict #makeup #love #contacts #gay #cosplay #halloween #halloween2018#amazingeyes

View this post on Instagram

All Cut Up
Photo: Instagram/@contactlenshub
Poison Ivy
Photo: Instagram/@melkiorprofessional.uk
Fix me make me beautiful 💉💉💉 watching Botched every Thursday with my mum is my guilty pleasure hahaha I would love to meet @drpaulnassif and @drdubrow 🤷🏼‍♀️ I wasn’t sure how you guys would react to a gore look but HALLOWEEN IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER KIDS #botched __ Inspired by @colecarrigann & @ethanisupreme (if you don’t follow them seriously they are game changers) __ #anastasiabrows #modernrenaissance #anastasiabeverlyhills #subculturepalette #modernrenaissancepalette #softglam #browwiz #dipbrow #glowkit #abhxamrezy #abhshadows #softglampalette #dreamglowkit #morphebabe #undiscovered_muas #abhjunkies #urbandecay #makeupfanatic1 #flawlessdolls #morphebabe #makeupobsession #shophudabeauty #abhxnorvina #norvinapalette #amrezyshoutouts @undiscovered_muas @halloweenmakeupideas #halloween2018 #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmakeupideas

View this post on Instagram

Botched Plastic
Photo: Instagram/@hollyskye
Because no Halloween preparation would be complete without a clown! Featured Products: @graftobianmakeup ProPaint in Raven Black, White Swan, Mantis Green, Eggplant and Neon Atomic Orange @bennyemakeup Lumiere Creme palette and White Cream Makeup @espionagebeauty Everything Shadows (retired) in Knights Watch, and Astral Plane, and Cosmetic Glitters in T-800 and Boom! @starcrushedminerals Mineral Matte shadow in Wicked, and Coral Creme @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette various colors @katvondbeauty Liquid Lipstick in Underage Red BRUSHES: @sigmabeauty @bennyemakeup @bhcosmetics @shanycosmetics . . . . #nyxcosmetics#revolutionpro#revolutionmakeup#spectrumbrushes#urbandecay#sigmabeauty#sigmabrushes#bitterlacebeauty#ucprofam#ucmademebuyit#makeupgeekcosmetics#morphebabe#limecrime#zoeva#creativemakeup#jeffreestarcosmetics#benefit#myboldface#colorpopme#toofaced#sugarpill#gwalondon#xobeauty#sleekmakeup#furlesscosmetics#suvabeauty#halloweenmakeup#facepaint

View this post on Instagram

Carnival Vibes
Photo: Instagram/@bangbangbetty
Sad Clown
Photo: Instagram/@nathalieemua
The Eyes Have It
Photo: Instagram/@lucykatemakeup
Miss Cleo.. Call Me Now 🔮 ___________________________________________ Face: @fentybeauty Pro Filt’r Foundation Shade 420 @colourpopcosmetics No filter Concealer Shade Medium Dark 36 Eyes: @bhcosmetics Take Me Back to Brazil Palette @nyxcosmetics Glitter Waterline: @nyxcosmetics Jumbo Eye Pencil Shade Milk Lashes: @butterlondon Double Decker Lashes @lillylashes Style Mykonos Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dip Brow Shade Ebony Cheeks: @anastasiabeverlyhills Powder Bronzer Shade Mahogany @ofracosmetics Rodeo Drive Highlighter @blackradiancebeauty Artisan Color Baked Blush Shade “Toasted Almond” Lippie: @nyxcosmetics Matte Lipstick “Goal Digger” topped with @nyxcosmetics glitter Setting: @gerardcosmetics Slay All Day Peach @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty Easy Bake Powder Kunafa @tatcha Silk Canvas Primer Brushes: @aestheticacosmetics P12 Brush @luxiebeauty 140 detailed tapered blender, 516 Duo Fiber Powder Brush & 522 Tapered Highlighter Brush, 221 Flat Definer Hair: @theouai Texturizing Hair Spray from @sephora @conair You Curl Wand #colourpopme #bhcosmetics #fentybeauty #lillylashes #gerardcosmetics #nyxcosmetics #halloweenmakeup #OFRAcosmetics #motd #abhbrows #browsonfleek #highlightonfleek #makeupaddict #WAMFAM #halloweenlooks #wakeupandmakeup #featuremuas #makeupmafia #phillymua #glowingskin #makeupslaves #brownskinbeauty #blackbeautymatters #makeupforhalloween #makeupforwomenofcolor #halloweenglam #fortunetellermakeup #undiscoveredmuas #makeupartistsworldwide #udmhalloween

View this post on Instagram

Fortune-Teller
Photo: Instagram/@glowbyming
Gem Face
Photo: Instagram/@wednesdays_forte
Photo: Pumpkin Eyes
Bad Girl Inspo
Photo: Instagram/@vancouver_vogue