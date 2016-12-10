StyleCaster
9 Insanely Pretty Gold Hair Accessories to Wear Tomorrow

9 Insanely Pretty Gold Hair Accessories to Wear Tomorrow

9 Insanely Pretty Gold Hair Accessories to Wear Tomorrow
Photo: ImaxTree

Uh, in case you missed the memo, gold has officially infiltrated the fashion and beauty world. Sure, gold has always been there, hangin’ out in the background on zippers and earrings, but just as silver ruled the ‘90s, gold has become messiah of today, dominating all of your tiny midi-rings, thin ear cuffs, impossibly skinny necklaces, and now, your hair accessories. And unlike the hair bling of your OshKosh days, these gold barrettes, clips, bobby-pins, and headbands are whisper-thin, ornately designed, and straight-up pretty, meaning you can add them to even the laziest and messiest of hairstyles and look instantly polished.

Seriously—if you have hair, you can (and should) rock the gilded-hair trend. Slip a gold cuff over a blah low-ponytail, dress up a deep side-part with a few gold bobby pins, or disguise third- (or fifth-) day hair with a thick gold headband. It’s that simple. And you better scoop up these accessories fast, because at any moment, Kylie Jenner could wear a gold barrette that breaks the internet and causes the price of fake gold to skyrocket. So scroll down to see our favorite accessories, and then try them out on yourself (before it’s too late).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18
Circle Hair Clip
Circle Hair Clip
Photo: ImaxTree

Riviera Barrette Gold Circle, $6; at Ulta

Photo: Riviera
Crown Barrette
Crown Barrette
Photo: ImaxTree

Chloe and Isabel Smooth Crescent Barrette, $28; at Chloe and Isabel

Photo: Chloe and Isabel
Embellished Wrap Headband
Embellished Wrap Headband
Photo: ImaxTree

Forever 21 Floral Leaf Headband, $9; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Ponytail Cuff
Ponytail Cuff
Photo: ImaxTree

L. Erickson Cuff Ponytail Holder in Brushed Gold, $22; at Nordstrom

Photo: L. Erickson
Flower Pin
Flower Pin
Photo: ImaxTree

Hudson Moon Flower Bobby-Pin Set in Gold, $7; at Target

Photo: Hudson Moon
Double-Strand Headband
Double-Strand Headband
Photo: ImaxTree

Mrs. President & Co. The Coveted Headband, $60; at Shopbop

Photo: Mrs. President & Co.
Branches Hairpiece
Branches Hairpiece
Photo: ImaxTree

Fernada Hairpin, $75; at Nordstrom

Photo: Fernada
Roman Leaves Headband
Roman Leaves Headband
Photo: ImaxTree

Urban Outfitters Golden Flower Halo Headband, $20; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
Star Pins
Star Pins
Photo: ImaxTree

Tasha 2-Pack Crystal Bobby Pins, $14; at Nordstrom

Photo: Tasha

