9 Insanely Pretty Gold Hair Accessories to Wear Tomorrow

Uh, in case you missed the memo, gold has officially infiltrated the fashion and beauty world. Sure, gold has always been there, hangin’ out in the background on zippers and earrings, but just as silver ruled the ‘90s, gold has become messiah of today, dominating all of your tiny midi-rings, thin ear cuffs, impossibly skinny necklaces, and now, your hair accessories. And unlike the hair bling of your OshKosh days, these gold barrettes, clips, bobby-pins, and headbands are whisper-thin, ornately designed, and straight-up pretty, meaning you can add them to even the laziest and messiest of hairstyles and look instantly polished.



Seriously—if you have hair, you can (and should) rock the gilded-hair trend. Slip a gold cuff over a blah low-ponytail, dress up a deep side-part with a few gold bobby pins, or disguise third- (or fifth-) day hair with a thick gold headband. It’s that simple. And you better scoop up these accessories fast, because at any moment, Kylie Jenner could wear a gold barrette that breaks the internet and causes the price of fake gold to skyrocket. So scroll down to see our favorite accessories, and then try them out on yourself (before it’s too late).