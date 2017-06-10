The 50 Prettiest Eyeshadow Ideas to Copy ASAP

There’s something super magical and mesmerizing about gorgeous, perfectly blended eyeshadow. You know, the eyeshadow that looks almost velvet-soft, like it was softly blown over each eyelid with small gusts of wind. But, as anyone who has ever tried to apply eyeshadow knows, it ain’t that easy to apply, and more often than not, your eyeshadow attempts end up looking like an arts-and-crafts project, rather than a masterpiece.
But, hey, props to you for trying—we’ve all go to start somewhere, right? Which is why we’re so in love with eyeshadow inspo photos, the ones that are fully aspirational, rarely attainable, and crazy addictive to scroll through. So to get you on our eyeshadow-obsession level, we rounded up the 50 prettiest smokey, subtle, natural, and colorful eyeshadow looks to try on yourself, ASAP. Click through to see them all, and be prepared to take exactly 50 screenshots. You’ve been warned.
Rose-gold eyeshadow with winged liner
instagram / @xwiesx
Smokey brown and emerald green shadow
instagram / @easyneon
Subtle smokey eye
instagram / @missheledore
Smokey brown shadow
instagram
Winged eyeliner and subtle shadow
instagram / @itsmyrayeraye
Contoured eyeshadow with winged eyeliner
instagram / @maddeelenee
Pink and plum shadow
instagram / @biscottigianluca
Natural tan eyeshadow
instagram / @taniawallerx3
Iridescent brown eyeshadow
instagram / @easyneon
Champagne shadow
instagram / @katiejanehughes
Smokey slate-gray eyeshadow
instagram / @makeupbylina
Copper smokey eye
instagram / @xwiesx
Metallic silver eyeshadow
instagram / @narsissist
Muted plum eyeshadow
instagram / @biscottigianluca
Smudgy copper shadow
instagram / @kitchenmakeup
Matte black smokey eye
instagram / @easyneon
Shimmery champagne eyeshadow
instagram
Classic smokey eye
instagram / @missheledore
Natural nude eyeshadow
instagram / @makeupbyevva
Iridescent mink eyeshadow
instagram / @aniamilczarczyk
Natural eyeshadow
instagram / @jamesmolloymakeupartist
Tangerine eyeshadow
instagram / @taniawallerx3
Copper eyeshadow with winged eyeliner
instagram
Subtle peach eyeshadow
instagram / @dim.makeup
Nude, natural eyeshadow
instagram / @dim.makeup
Metallic silver smokey eye
instagram / @katiejanehughes
Natural eyeshadow
instagram / @chloemorello
Smokey gray eyeshadow
instagram
Soft brown eyeshadow
instagram
Copper eyeshadow with winged eyeliner
instagram / @xwiesx
Smokey plum eyeshadow
instagram / @narsissist
Neutral brown eyeshadow
instagram / @narsissist
Soft pink eyeshadow
instagram / @alatorreee
Copper-red eyeshadow
instagram / @julsxbeauty
Pink and tan eyeshadow
instagram / @biscottigianluca
Smokey eye with winged eyeliner
instagram / @xwiesx
Soft brown eyeshadow
instagram / @paulinemartyn
Gray eyeshadow with winged liner
instagram / @xwiesx
Brown eyeshadow with winged eyeliner
instagram / @xwiesx
Smokey brown eyeshadow
instagram / @glitteree
Natural, subtle eyeshadow
instagram / @chloemorello
Rose-gold eyeshadow
instagram / @aniamilczarczyk
Shimmery gold and orange eyeshadow
instagram / @makeupwithjah
Subtle smokey eye
instagram / @jamesmolloymakeupartist
Tan eyeshadow with winged eyeliner
instagram / @mariagabriela_mua
Matte, blue-gray eyeshadow
instagram / @makeupbylina
Copper smokey eye
instagram / @aniamilczarczyk
Dramatic smokey eye
instagram / @paulinemartyn
Glittery smokey eye
instagram / @makeupbyevva
Iridescent brown eyeshadow
instagram / @mariagabriela_mua