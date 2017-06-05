StyleCaster
The 13 Best Colored Mascaras That Literally Anyone Can Wear

Photo: Getty Images

Colored mascara is the shit. We can make that sweeping generalization because it is 100-percent fact, and if you’ve ever worn colored mascara, you know we’re right. Because unlike swiping on a vibrant, cobalt blue eyeshadow or shimmery, emerald green eyeliner (which, if you’re a strict black-or-brown makeup enthusiast, can take some courage to wear), coating your lashes in a colored mascara is surprisingly easy, and ridiculously gorgeous, and it kicks your blah, no-makeup makeup days up approximately 500 notches.

Hey, just trust us, OK? Because if you don’t hop on the bandwagon now, you’ll be stuck with your ol’ brownish-black mascara while your best friend, your co-worker, and your friendly neighborhood barista Tracy all wear this summer’s prettiest new colored mascaras. Yes, this is peer pressure, and yes, you should give in. So to get you started on our favorite makeup trend, we rounded up the best formulas in green, blue, purple, red, and gold—yes, gold—along with a bunch of inspo picks to show you how to wear them. Click through to see the lineup, below.

1 of 18
Photo: ImaxTree
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in 900 Cobalt Blue
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in 900 Cobalt Blue

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara in 900 Cobalt Blue, $5.99; at Target

Photo: L’Oréal Paris
Tom Ford Mascara in Pure Cobalt in Blue
Tom Ford Mascara in Pure Cobalt in Blue

Tom Ford Mascara in Pure Cobalt, $44; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Tom Ford
Eyeko Black Magic Mascara in Midnight Blue
Eyeko Black Magic Mascara in Midnight Blue

Eyeko Black Magic Mascara in Midnight Blue, $26; at Eyeko

Photo: Eyeko
Photo: ImaxTree
Terry Mascara Terrybly in Green Galaxy 9
Terry Mascara Terrybly in Green Galaxy 9

By Terry Mascara Terrybly in Green Galaxy 9, $48; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: By Terry
NYX Color Mascara in Mint Julep
NYX Color Mascara in Mint Julep

NYX Color Mascara in Mint Julep, $7; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
M.A.C. In Extreme Dimension/Work It Out in Hottie With a Body
M.A.C. In Extreme Dimension/Work It Out in Hottie With a Body

M.A.C. In Extreme Dimension/Work It Out in Hottie With a Body, $11.70; at M.A.C. Cosmetics

Photo: M.A.C.
The Look: Gold Mascara
The Look: Gold Mascara
Photo: ImaxTree
Butter London Starlight Electralash Colour Ampliphying Mascara
Butter London Starlight Electralash Colour Ampliphying Mascara

Butter London Starlight Electralash Colour Ampliphying Mascara, $10; at Butter London

Photo: Butter London
Tom Ford Limited Edition Noir Lash Tips Mascara in Burnished Gold
Tom Ford Limited Edition Noir Lash Tips Mascara in Burnished Gold

Tom Ford Limited Edition Noir Lash Tips Mascara in Burnished Gold, $44; at Violet Grey

Photo: Tom Ford
The Look: Purple Mascara
The Look: Purple Mascara
Photo: ImaxTree
Sephora Collection V for V.O.L.U.M.E. Mascara in Purple
Sephora Collection V for V.O.L.U.M.E. Mascara in Purple

Sephora Collection V for V.O.L.U.M.E. Mascara in Purple, $10; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Purple
Purple

Dior Diorshow Mascara in 168 Pro Purple, $28.50; at Dior

Photo: Dior
Purple
Purple

M.A.C. Cosmetics Zoom Lash in Plum Reserve, $10; M.A.C. Cosmetics 

Photo: M.A.C.
The Look: Red Mascara
The Look: Red Mascara
Photo: ImaxTree
Red
Red

Yves Saint Laurent The Shock Volumizing Mascara in Rough Burgundy, $29; at Sephora

Photo: Yves Saint Laurent
Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Bodacious Black Honey
Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Bodacious Black Honey

Clinique Chubby Lash Fattening Mascara in Bodacious Black Honey, $17.50; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique

