The Prettiest Products For Insta-Worthy #Shelfies (That Also Work Wonders For Your Skin)

Showing off a sizable skincare collection overflowing from your bathroom “medicine”cabinet is not only acceptable now days, but it’s also undeniably on trend. Thanks to Instagram’s ever-growing obsession with beauty flay lays and of course the social media allowing us to showcase the more interesting aspects of our personal lives on the internet, the “shelfie” (alternatively dubbed with the #topshelf) was born. Shelfies are kind of the like beauty’s version of the fashion’s ubiquitous #OOTD, but instead of posting your sartorial selection for the day, you show off your pretty beauty products in a tightly-curated still life presentation.

The shelfie hashtag has well surpassed a million posts on Instagram, signaling that the shelfie has become not only a bonafide trend, but also a Instagram-worthy content category in the social media sphere. Sure, posting your makeup look before a night out or a #nomakeup #nofiltered look in the form of a traditional selfie is a photographic staple on social media, but a curated roundup of luxe beauty staples offers a sneak peak into someone’s daily routine, and being the nosy internet culture that we’ve become, it’s fun to think that we’re getting a glimpse into someone’s daily routine.

While shelfies are a great way to discover new products that editors, bloggers, and normal folks swear by, but there’s an art to capturing an IG-worthy shelfie. Of course, as with snapping any decent shot regardless of the subject, shelfies not only require the right lighting, a decent phone or camera, a keen eye for product arrangement, and optional props (a marbled counter top or those fuzzy pampas grass plumes displayed in a gilded vase are popular choices) but it also relies on luxe packaging to bring the aesthetic quality of the shot to life.

Here are some of our favorite skincare products with packaging so gorgeous, they practically double as home decor. Of course, these products aren’t just a pretty face, they’re touted for their skin-enhancing formulas as well.

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Rosy Tone Moisturizer

The millennial pink phenomenon lives on when it comes to shelfies, and this gorgeous bottle is totally Insta-worthy. Plus, the rose-hued cream gives sallow winter skin a warm glow instantly while softening the look of fine lines with continued use.

$48 at ULTA

Herbivore Botanicals Orchid Facial Oil

This facial oil could be a centerpiece for minimalist bathroom decor, but it’s a best-seller for its nourishing skin benefits – though the sophisticated packaging is definitely a bonus.

$24+ at Nordstrom

Pretty Vulgar Lock It In Makeup Setting Spray

This luxe setting spray’s pretty-in-pink packaging is designed to look like a luxe perfume bottle with a glamorous atomizer that will give your vanity an instant makeover.

$30 at Sephora

Formulary 55 Rosehip & Clay Facial Mask

This artfully designed rosehip and clay mask gives your skincare lineup a bit of vintage appeal, while the acne-blasting mask makes your pores look amazing within a few minutes.

$8 at Anthropologie

Anese Walnut Shell Booty Scrub

This innovative scrub is actually designed for “booty masking,” and the catchy name feels like it belongs on a viral IG meme.

$31 at Revolve

Glossier Super Pure Serum

This list simply wouldn’t be complete without mentioning at least one product from the beauty world’s leader in offering fuss-free beauty products that basically epitomize #aesthetic.

$28 at Glossier

SKINRx Lab MadeCera Sleeping Mask

It’s hard to resist the visual allure of pink packaging, and we love this anti-aging mask’s charming juxtaposition of a blush two-toned hue and a clinical design that looks more like a prescription ointment.

$24 at Free People

Missha Super Aqua Cell Renew Snail Cream

This K-beauty cream harnesses the anti-aging magic of snail mucin in a gilded jar that’s undoubtedly on par with the decadent formula it contains.

$45 at Soko Glam

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Intensive Hand Cream

Metallic rose gold gives your beauty shelf a bit of shine that casts a gorgeous glow – even in unflattering, florescent bathroom lighting. When it’s not modeling for your shelfie pics, this rich handcream is a great handbag essential for on-the-go hydration.

$22 at Free People

Lanolips 101 Multipurpose Superbalm

Designed with girly pink packaging and 50s-throwback lettering, this multifunctional balm will hydrate chapped skin and give your social media feed a touch of feminine flair.

$17 at Nordstrom

Girl Undiscovered Under The Waterfall Cleansing Water

This cleanser looks more like a designer fragrance than a facial wash. Not only is the bottle stunning, but the crystal-infused formula is equally as luxe.

$42 at Free People

