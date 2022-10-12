I’m a Skeptical Beauty Editor But This Is the One Product I’m Buying During Amazon’s Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I have to be honest with you: I don’t need much from Amazon’s Early Access Sale. As a beauty editor for more than a decade, I get sample products directly from brands to try so I haven’t bought new makeup or skincare in years. But a few deals actually made me press add to cart this week. After buying some toys for my cat, I clicked on over to the beauty section and noticed how amazing the prices are for press-on nails , nail art kits, lamps, etc. Now, I’m pretty much creating my own nail salon right at home.

Pandemic lockdowns really stripped me of my need to go to the nail salon. I don’t know what happened but it feels like such a chore now! Press-on nails have come such a long way. They used to be just basic colors and French manicure designs but now they’re so detailed and fashion-forward, they look like you saw a celebrity nail artist. But you paid less than $10 instead of more than $100. That’s a bit more my budget.

Below, the nail deals from Amazon’s Early Access Sale I think are worth shopping before the prices go back up tomorrow.

YoYoee Press on Nails

I don’t really have the skills to create the black tips on these almond nails so press-ons are the perfect option.

Sunjasmine 24 Pcs Press on Nails Medium

How expensive do these colorful designs look? But they’re now less than $6 . You truly cannot beat that deal.

Glamnetic Press On Nails – Cloud 9

These trendy press-ons have that cool jelly finish and fans say they last even through multiple days at the gym.

More Prime Early Access Deals 2022 to Shop: