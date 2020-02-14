These Presidents’ Day Beauty Sales Are No Joke

Presidents’ Day is one of those federal holidays when we all shop the season’s biggest sales but we’re not really sure why. It’s not like George Washington wanted us to buy makeup around this birthday. Whatever the reason, it’s a good time to stock up on your current favorites during the biggest Presidents’ Day beauty sales for 2020. It might also be the time to grab a product you’ve been wanting to try but didn’t really want to buy at full price. There’s something for everyone—haircare, makeup, skincare and more.

In recent years, Presidents’ Day sales have gone from one day (this year, it’s February 15) to an entire week. We’re not mad about that. Anytime we can shop at a discount works for us. That doesn’t mean you should spend your entire paycheck on things you don’t need, but instead check out the below list for some of the best sales from the coolest brands around. These are worth a second look.

Virtue Labs

The cult-favorite haircare brand is turning three. In honor of its birthday lining up with Presidents’ Day, you can shop 20 percent off sitewide from February 16-20, plus score free shipping with code BDAY20. (Some exclusions apply.)

Bluemercury

Take 15 percent off any purchase of $150 or more from February 15-17. Shop stellar brands including RéVive, Tom Ford and Laura Mercier.

Dermstore

Score 20 percent off clean makeup from Jane Iredale on Dermstore from now until February 17.

Soko Glam

K-beauty favorites are an extra 15 percent off with code SWEET15 until February 18. You’ll also get a freebie from Neogen with any purchase of $85 and more.

