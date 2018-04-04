A Pre-Wedding Diet That Literally Only Lasts 5 Days

Many of us aren’t dieters. It’s just not in our DNA, and we don’t care to restrict ourselves from living life just so we look slimmer in a dress. But when the day does come where you feel you could lose a few pounds—your wedding day, for one—scrolling through the thousands of complicated pre-wedding diet plans on Pinterest that promise to get you into the best shape of your life, but demand you follow a hard-core exercise and meal plan, is downright overwhelming.
But a five-day pre-wedding diet? Now that sounds completely feasible. This meal plan, made to detox and de-bloat ahead of your wedding day, is the brainchild of Dr. Amy Shah, an integrative medicine advocate and doctor who’s known in the wellness sphere for her life-changing cleansing plans.
Here, Dr. Shah designed a crazy-easy menu to easily follow in the five days leading up to your wedding, packed with healthy, nourishing, sane ways to look and feel amazing—even if you’ve done nothing to prepare in the months prior.
Ready to see if this diet is for you? Click through the gallery for the recipes.
Day One
Breakfast: Chia seed pudding
Lunch: Green gut juice
Dinner: Spicy eggplant “parm”
Day Two
Breakfast: Rose coconut cardamom
Lunch: Gut salad
Dinner: Creamy cauliflower soup
Day Three
Breakfast: Chocolate green shake
Lunch: Gut salad
Dinner: Spicy eggplant “parm”
Day Four
Breakfast: Rose coconut cardamom
Lunch: Green gut juice
Dinner: Grilled asparagus and brussels sprouts
Day Five
Breakfast: Chocolate green shake
Lunch: Gut salad
Dinner: Indian roasted cauliflower
A version of this article was originally published in August 2016.
Breakfast: Chia Pudding
Add chopped dates, 1 drop of vanilla, 1 can of full-fat coconut milk, and 1 tablespoon of chia seeds together. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight to set. Top with berries, shredded coconut, and almonds.
Photo: Veggie Belly
Photo:
Veggie Belly
Breakfast: Green Gut Juice
Run the following organic ingredients through a blender of juicer: 1 green apple, 4 stalks celery, 1 cucumber, a handful of kale, half a peeled lemon, 1 inch of fresh ginger, 1/2-inch piece of fresh turmeric or 1 teaspoon of dry turmeric powder, a quarter of a bunch of cilantro or parsley leaves, 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
Photo: The Healthy Maven
Photo:
The Healthy Maven
Breakfast: Rose Coconut Cardamom Pudding
Add rose extract, 2 cloves of cardamom, 2 tablespoons chia seed, and 1 cup coconut milk together. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.
Photo: The Healthy Foodie
Photo:
The Healthy Foodie
Lunch: Gut Salad
Create your own vegetable salad with greens, carrots, cucumbers, and dandelion greens. The dressing should be just a simple mix of olive oil and vinegar. Add berries for flavor!
Photo: Well and Full
Photo:
Well and Full
Lunch: Chocolate Green Smoothie
Add 1 teaspoon of cocoa powder, 1 small packet stevia, 1 cup milk or almond milk, 3 ice cubes, 1 cup of spinach or kale, and 1 scoop organic vanilla protein powder to blender. Top with hemp seeds.
Photo: DIYS
Photo:
DIYS
Dinner: Spicy Eggplant 'Parm'
You'll need:
1 medium eggplant
1 medium onion
8 ounces grass-fed (preferably organic) mozzarella cheese
1 green bell pepper
16 ounces tomato sauce (check ingredients for additives, sugar, and preservatives)
2 garlic cloves
1 tablespoon olive or coconut oil
Hot pepper or chili flakes
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash and peel eggplant, and slice a little thinner than onion-ring width. Slice into circles, like a cucumber.
Add oil to a hot skillet, and spread around the pan evenly. Add slices of eggplant; roast until they are almost transparent, making sure to flip the slices and cook both sides. Put aside.
Slice onion and peppers, and mince the garlic cloves.
In a glass baking pan, put a layer of tomato sauce. Then layer grilled eggplant, then onion, garlic, and peppers, then a layer of cheese. Repeat until you run out of ingredients.
Cover pan with foil, and cook in preheated oven for 45 minutes or until eggplant is cooked through. ￼￼
Photo: Wendy Polisi
Photo:
Wendy Polisi
Dinner: Grilled Asparagus and Brussels Sprouts
You'll need:
One bunch of thin asparagus spears
2 cups Brussels sprouts
3 tablespoons coconut oil
1 minced clove of garlic
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1 tablespoon ground pepper
1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Trim about an inch from the bottom of asparagus, and trim ends from the sprouts and cut into quarters.
In a bowl, coat asparagus and sprouts with oil, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Arrange in a single layer on parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake until just tender (12–15 minutes).
Sprinkle with nutritional yeast.
Photo: Pickled Plum
Photo:
Pickled Plum
Dinner: Indian Roasted Cauliflower
You'll need:
1 head cauliflower (keep whole)
1 coarsely chopped onion
2 Roma tomatoes chopped roughly
1 chopped red bell pepper
1 tablespoon coconut milk
1 – 2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 – 2 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds
1 teaspoon ground ginger
2 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon garam masala (available at Indian grocery stores or Amazon)
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper
1 whole, dried chili pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Sauté onions, bell pepper, and tomato in coconut oil over medium heat.
Once tomatoes have softened, add garlic and ginger.
Cook until garlic is slightly browned.
Add remaining spices and coconut milk; cook five more minutes, stirring occasionally.
In a glass baking pan, coat head of cauliflower with the sauce from pan.
Cover with aluminum foil and roast for 30—45 minutes, until cauliflower is soft.
Remove foil and roast an additional five minutes or until golden brown.
Photo: From a Chef's Kitchen
Photo:
From a Chef's Kitchen
Dinner: Creamy Cauliflower Soup
You'll need:
1 clove sliced garlic
1 tablespoon olive or coconut oil
1 small head cauliflower
1 cup veggie broth
1 tablespoon thyme leaves, plus a pinch for garnish
1 teaspoon salt
1 pinch cracked pepper
Directions:
In a soup pot, heat oil. Stir in garlic, cook until golden (two to three minutes), and then remove garlic and put to side.
Add cauliflower, broth, thyme, salt, and pepper.
Simmer until tender (15–20 minutes), and then transfer to a blender and purée until smooth.
Top with garlic, a drizzle of olive oil, and remaining thyme to serve.
Photo: Recipe Tin
Photo:
Recipe Tin
