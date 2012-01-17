Pre, During & Post Fashion Week Rituals: Deborah Lippmann

Deborah Lippmann, one of our favorite nail gurus known for her amazingly vibrant polish hues and glittered infusions that hand in hand, match her zest and enthusiasm for a great manicure, sat down with us to discuss her pre, during, and post fashion week rituals. Lippmann, always a smiling staple backstage and behind-the-scenes on the red carpet reminds us how uplifting getting (and giving) a manicure can be, shares her fashion week playlist with us, and reminds us to just breathe through the chaos and excitement of the backstage fashion show .

How do you mentally prepare, and what is your personal beauty regimen for the long hours under constant time constraint, the onslaught of interviews, and just general whirlwind?

I make a lot of lists and try to keep them all in the same place. I’ll let you know if the great iCloud helps this season! I do a lot of cardio, deep breathing, and this season I’m going to try to meditate in the morning with my feet planted on the floor to ground myself. Hydration and REM sleep are key.

Do you routinely do a pre- or post-fashion week vacation or mini getaway?

I WISH! As soon as I finish shows we start on shooting the fashion campaigns! I try to get to the La Prairie, Caudalie or Soho Sanctuary Spa for massages. I had an amazing hot oil head massage at a spa recently in Mexico and I need somewhere in NYC that does a similar treatment. When I am really stressed, I close my eyes and picture what that hot oil dripping on my head felt like, and it calms me.

What are three things that you must have on you, on a daily basis during fashion week?

For me personally, I always need my iPhone, charger (I have deep fears of running out of juice), tinted lip balm and mascara.

Since you’re a singer, and of course PERFECTLY dub your polishes with the names of songs, what’s in your fashion week playlist, that really gets you moving and ready to tackle the week?

“Good Morning” from Singing in the Rain for those EARLY mornings, especially the early mornings after the late nights!

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” Stevie Wonder

“I Run to You” Lady Antebellum (because I’m always running!)

“Wanna Be Starting Something” Michael Jackson

“Hollaback Girl” Gwen Stefani

“Let’s Get This Party Started” Pink

“It Ain’t Ova” CeCe Winans

‘The Edge of Glory” Lady Gaga

“Naughty Girl” Beyonc

“She’s a Beauty” The Tubes

“Ants Marching” Dave Matthews

“Land of Make Believe” Chuck Mangione and Esther Satterfield

Let’s talk shoes: what is your go-to reliable, chic, and comfy pair that won’t let you down during the week?

Lanvin ballet flats are my basic go to for every day, although I should probably wear sneakers that fit really well.

What new Deborah Lippmann color (or colors) are you looking forward to wearing on your nails this season?

I can’t wait to wear my Run The World Girls matte neons a different shade on each finger.

Can you share your prediction for a nail trend that may be popular this upcoming fall/winter 2012 season?

Magnet lacquers, DIY manicures, wearing different shades on different nails, and of course glitter isn’t going anywhere!

What is the one thing that brings you back, season after season, to backstage?

I love to create and can’t even think about passing up the opportunity to collaborate with some of the most creative people in fashion and beauty.

Which do you find to be more of a challenge; being backstage for several shows in a day during Fashion Week, or a celebrity’s nails for a red carpet event?

Doing shows during Fashion Week and prepping stars for the red carpet is so different, it’s like apples to oranges, so it’s hard to compare the two.

I would say the best part about my job is holding hands with people and making them feel better about themselves. Our hands and feet are badly abused on a daily basis, so giving manicures and pedicures is a very intimate and special experience for me. I feel blessed to be included in the inner sanctums of special happenings in people’s lives. It’s wonderful to be trusted and share a small piece of the biggest days of people’s lives when they get married, or win an award like a Grammy or an Oscar. It’s both exciting and thrilling for me, as a huge fan of art, to be an insider and part of a special moment I love it. I love my girls, my boys everyone that I get to work with and share these special moments with.

During Fashion Week at the shows, my team and I are responsible for makingour detail for the collections shine! It’s exciting when you get to work collectively and see the clothes, see it all come together. It’s fun to be part of the creative process. I love it all!

Over the years, what is the most important thing you’ve learned from this process?

If I keep focused and calm, it will all get done and will be done well. Most importantly, I remember to BREATHE.