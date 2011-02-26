StyleCaster
Prada's Fall 2011 Runway Beauty Takes Flight!

Emily
by
For Pradas Fall 2011 beauty, Redkens Creative Consultant, Guido Palau, chose an inventive version of a ponytail which was lifted, elevated and pulled back at the center to fit tightly under the close-fitting, aviator inspired headpieces with ease. The tail was gathered at the nape of the neck so that it wasnt the focal point of the look. Instead, Palau left free-flowing (almost peyes inspired) side wisps, gliding elegantly down the runway and framing the face. The wisps also tied in nicely with the feeling of take-off that the goggles and headgear conveyed.

The makeup fit perfectly with the collections palette of rich wine, burgundy, burnt oranges and taupe leaning corals. A fresh dusting of powdery pink cascading down the cheek gave the ladies a modern girlish look. The light coral from Miuccias designs was echoed in a generous sweep from above the lash to just under the brow. The shadow was topped off with a sheen and was mostly devoid of contouring.

If youd like to transfer this look to a more wearable version, Id suggest choosing a light pink crme based blush to heighten the appearance of a healthy glow. For the eye, use a muted coral and dont adhere to traditional ideas of application. Instead, take the same color and brush it lightly over the entire lid. Color outside the lines!

