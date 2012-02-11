Prabal Gurung Shows Us “Birds of Paradise” Eyes at NYFW

Prabal Gurung’s FW 2012 show (in which Victoria’s Secret stunner Candice Swanepoel closed) certainly didn’t shy away from bold makeup. Charlotte Tilbury led MAC’s makeup team this season, using Prabal’s inspiration of Japanese blue roses and skulls, along with his theme of the “uncursed” to develop a “Birds of Paradise” eye look.

Tilbury described the look as being a bit Avatar-ish, a bit peacock feather, and completely to-die-for. To get the look, she was mixing a blue brown pigment, Smooth Blue pencil, Fresh Water eyeshadow and Delft (from MAC’s Fall palette) in diagonal angles across the eye, following the shape of the eye socket, and mimicking feather shapes. No mascara was added so that the colors could be drawn down underneath the eye (and smudged). For the skin, she used highlighters on the cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose and dabbed a touch across the lips to keep that metallic, supernatural sheen.

For hair, Paul Hanlon for TIGI noted that the girls would be walking in color order at the show to follow the “uncursed” theme. The girls with the darkest hair would walk first (with the darker clothes) and then as the lighter prints appeared, the girls with the lightest, blonde hair would walk, basically taking us from “cursed to uncursed.” Paul chose to go for a healthy, sleek and straight look mimicking Geisha-like hair, almost like “Sissy Spacek or the horror film look.” He used TIGI’s Your Highness Shine Spray to get that sleek, shiny appearance and added a touch of Catwalk Serum to keep any flyways and baby hairs down near the ears.

On the nails, Jin Soon Choi applied one of three colors to the girls fingernails. Using the new limited-edition Fall 2012 collaboration between Prabal and Sally Hansen, they chose to match the colors of polish to what the girls’ were wearing. The collection includes Onyx (a black), Blue Rose (a navy), Gilded Lily (a gold metallic) and Ivory Skull (a white, which was not used for the show).

What do you think of the look — a bit of a “runway only” affair?