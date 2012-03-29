Prabal Gurung + Sally Hansen Nail Wraps Have Us Swearing Off Nail Polish For Life

We LOVE Prabal Gurung, we also LOVE nail wraps, so combine the two and we can barely contain our excitement. Seriously, if you listen hard you can probably hear our squeals coming from Midtown. We were already over the moon about the Sally Hansen and Prabal Gurung nail polish collections created for the Spring and Fall 2012 runway shows, but now that these nail wraps have come out we are secretly hoping they will be the new industry standard for nails on the runway.

These two designs are based off of Prabal’s SS 2012 collection seen below. Floral and bright, they are the perfect nail accessory for spring and summer and who knows, if we can get enough of them we will probably wear them well into fall.

The designs are in stores now, so get ’em while they’re hot!