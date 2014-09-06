First Look: Prabal Gurung x Sally Hansen Spring 2015 Nail Polish Collection

Prabal Gurung’s spring 2015 show was packed with pastels, artful brush strokes, and of course, a nail polish collaboration with Sally Hansen. For their ninth collaboration (available spring 2015), the brands came together to create three pastel polishes — a pastel peach, a light lilac, and a dusty teal — which mirror the colors in the collection. Pastels will be huge for spring again, and after seeing the nail art created with these colors, it’s clear that negative space nail art will also be big.

Jin Soon Choi used each of the three polishes (plus a white polish) on models for the fashion show, each model getting a color coordinated polish to match her ensemble. The nail art look, below, was a negative space nail with small, messy brush strokes on the side of the nail. “The messier, the better,” Jin told us, which makes the busy girl in us pretty happy.