A Prabal Gurung and MAC Cosmetics Collab is Finally Happening

After working together for countless fashion week seasons and creating some of the most lust-worthy runway looks, a Prabal Gurung and MAC Cosmetics collection is finally happening. The designer will be teaming up with the brand for what they are calling an “ultraluxe, deco-themed holiday collection” according to WWD. Since the collection is holiday, it won’t hit stores until November 26 and will of course be limited-edition, but will also be available in select international markets through December.

The collection will include 14 products that range from $20-$70 which are at higher price points that MAC’s typical offerings – so we can only expect fantastic Prabal Gurung-designed packaging. As for the actual product, in recent seasons Gurung has gone bold with his runway looks, so we’re hoping for vibrant lipsticks that speak to his bold prints.

Are you excited for this latest MAC collaboration? We’ll of course keep you posted as we receive any sneak peeks of images, but until then, let us know in the comments below what you hope to spot in the collection.