Prabal Gurung is Launching a Beauty Collection With MAC

After a slew of fashion successes—including a Target collaboration and a CFDA Swarovski Award—designer Prabal Gurung is branching out into beauty.

According to WWD, the designer is teaming up with MAC to launch a limited-edition collection for holiday that will be “ultraluxe” and “deco-themed.” The collection will reportedly include 14 products, and will be priced a bit higher than normal MAC collections, at $20 – $70. (Though, hey, it’s “ultraluxe,” remember?) Considering the holiday timing—and the fact that the label’s Fall 2014 makeup featured lots of luminous, gold-tinted sheers (as well as killer nail art!)—we’re betting this will center on metallics and (hopefully!) some bold lips.

MORE: Proenza Schouler’s MAC Collection is Here, and It’s Gorgeous

Gurung and MAC have been collaborating on the designer’s fashion shows for years, so the pairing makes sense—and also makes us excited to see how the collaboration will play with the tough-yet-feminine aesthetic Gurung has honed to a fine point with his fashion collections. The Gurung collaboration also marks MAC’s next big designer push—the cosmetics giant recently unveiled its stunning, limited-edition collection with Proenza Schouler for spring.