Prabal Gurung is Launching a Beauty Collection With MAC!

One of our favorite rising-star designers, Prabal Gurung, is about to get a whole lot more accessible: He’s set to launch a makeup line in collaboration with everyone’s favorite forward-thinking beauty brand MAC Cosmetics.

The 14-piece collection will debut on November 26 in MAC stores in the U.S. and prices will range from $30 for lip glass to $40 for an eye-shadow duo to $70 for bronzing powder. On the expensive side for makeup, to be sure, but much less expensive than buying one of Gurung’s $2,400 cocktail dresses.

“The one universal truth I really believe in is that every woman—no matter her shape, size or race—wants to look beautiful,” Gurung told Women’s Wear Daily. “I wanted to create that. I wanted the packaging to be beautiful—so beautiful that when a woman takes it out of her purse, it becomes a topic of conversation. I design [apparel] at a luxury price point, and I wanted to make sure that the product that I came out with—particularly as this is my first foray into beauty—was in sync with my brand.”

According to the designer, beauty has also been an inspiration for him, particularly growing up in Nepal. “It was my comfort, my escape,” he told WWD. “I didn’t know the beauty brands or the big designers when I was really young, but I was fascinated by the packaging and the beautiful boxes. It was almost magical. I’d see my mom come home from work and put on all this makeup and it would be a total transformation happening, and [I saw] the confidence that came with that.”

Gurung is calling this collaborating a “testing ground” and says that he’d also love to do a fragrance and more color cosmetics down the line. Now that’s news for beauty and fashion fiends to get excited about.