Prabal Gurung’s MAC Cosmetics Collab Pictures Are Here!

In a twist that we probably all saw coming, Prabal Gurung is finally launching a cosmetics collection with MAC Cosmetics, which was announced a few weeks back (and the designer himself has been hyping on his Instagram non-stop). The designer has worked with the beauty brand during fashion week for years now, and he has been one of the most watched shows by beauty junkies for his love of color and a great “look.”

The collaboration will launch on November 26 as a 14-unit spring collection, and we will all get a sneak preview of it at his upcoming show this New York Fashion Week. Speaking to WWD, Prabal said, “My love of fashion and beauty began when I was a kid. It was my comfort, my escape. I didn’t know the beauty brands or the big designers when I was really young, but I was fascinated by the packaging and the beautiful boxes. It was almost magical.”

He then added, “I’d see my mom come home from work and put on all of this makeup and it would be a total transformation happening and [I saw] the confidence that came with that.”

Prabal also noted that his relationship with MAC is clearly a great one, and the collaboration with the brand just makes sense as well, due to their longstanding partnership. “When they came to me with this opportunity, I jumped at the chance. I’m really sensitive and emotional, so I really need to feel that connection with a brand. And MAC has a philosophy I believe in. The one universal truth I really believe in is that every woman – no matter her shape, size or race – wants to look beautiful. I wanted to create that.”

He also added that the packaging of his products was also important to him – that his costumers should want to talk about how gorgeous the products are – that they should still look as luxurious as his clothing. As seen above, the packaging is encased in gold for that luxe feel, which is different than the typical “MAC black.” The luxe gold packaging is reflective in the price points that MAC normally sells at, but they believe it will be worth it.

The collection includes a bronzing powder and buffer brush that retail at $70 while eyeshadow dues will cost $40. There will of course also be lipsticks and lipglasses ($30 each) as well as black eye pencil and Chromographics that are lower in price.

Prabal Gurung doesn’t want to stop with just this MAC collection though – he added that he would love to expand even further into color cosmetics, and possibly develop a fragrance too.

What do you think of this new collaboration? Will you be waiting to shop it when it’s released?