Power to the Planet: The Best Earth Day Beauty Products

We really love the whole concept of Earth Day, a chance to put the focus on our planet and the source of everything that’s real and beautiful. Which is why we love picking our favorite products to support the cause of making the world a better place, both directly and indirectly.
This roundup features some of our favorite eco-chic products that help make the world – and our beauty regimens – a better place. From candles to body lotion and all the way to mascara, here’s how to prettify yourself and the world at large. Happy Earth Day!
Celebrate Earth Day with these natural, organic beauty products!
Why not celebrate this Earth Day with soft, hydrated skin? This NSF/ANSI 305 certified hand and body lotion contains Grapefruit & Geranium essential oils, Aloe, Vitamin E and Beta-Glucan for serious moisture and rejuvenated skin.
Avalon Organics Grapefruit & Geranium Hand & Body Lotion, $12, avalonorganics.com
You can't get more natural than good, old-fashioned witch hazel. Used for decades to soothe irritation, control oil and refine pores without drying, there's really no substitute for the planet-friendly original.
Dickinson's Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner, $4.47, walmart.com
We love fragrances that give back, and this inspired fragrance from the cult perfumer comes in fresh green packaging to celebrate our precious planet. A percentage of proceeds will be donated toward the State of New York’s “green” initiatives, such as preservation programs, the cleaning of public parks and many more worthwhile initiatives.
Bond No. 9 I Love New York for Earth Day, $175, bondno9.com
Speaking of shaving, check out this new limited-edition razor for spring/summer with 100% recyclable packaging made of post-consumer recycled paperboard and window with VOC-free inks. Oh, and it also removes hair and enriches skin with Vitamin E and natural Aloe. Love.
Schick Intuition Naturals Sensitive Care Razor, $9.99, drugstore.com
Ready for a home spa treatment that's one of the best the Earth can offer? Go with this eco-certified Dead Sea Mud, a highly-concentrated, mineral-rich skin treatment that's proven to deep clean skin while restoring its own natural moisture balance. It's effective, it's soothing and it's a must-have. One of the rare times we'll encourage you to play in the mud.
AHAVA Natural Dead Sea Mud, $16, nordstrom.com
We're in love with this highly-concentrated blend of the company's three star ingredients that delivers impossibly radiant skin. With an eye to the planet at all times, it already comes in recyclable packaging, but in honor of Earth Day 1% of profits from all Premier Cru products will go to the 1% For the Planet movement.
Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream, $155, us.caudalie.com
We love a good body wash, particularly when they leave the planet just as they found it. This clean-washing formula cleanses with botanical surfactants and safely nourishes with Vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 and contains no added chemicals or preservatives. The added tea tree helps soothe and balance irritated or clogged skin.
Jason Purifying Tea Tree Body Wash, $13.49, jason-personalcare.com
We consider candles a vital part of our beauty routine (relaxation, home fragrance, scent, etc.) and this amazing candle does a lot of good. In addition to brightening your home, 100% of the sale of the $12 candles goes to Global Greengrants Fund, a non-profit organization that funds grassroots groups working to solve pressing environmental problems, like this year's initiative to raise $5 million for clean drinking water in Madagascar.
Aveda Light the Way Candle 2013, $12, aveda.com
Why not add an earth-friendly shaving foam to your beauty routine for Earth Day and beyond? This concentrated, hydro-active formula is packed with aloe vera, calendula, lavender and vitamin E for a highly-lubricating formula that fights off dryness and chaffing by maximizing hydration. We love the pretty aerosol-free packaging as well.
Alba Botanica Very Emollient Foam Shave in Mango Vanilla, $7.99, albabotanica.com
We love fragrances that smell natural and strangely intoxicating. This fragrance, inspired by a legendary haunted Iron Age hillfort, is a mixture of black currant and rose that's sweetly haunting. We also love that it's crafted from mostly essential oils from one of the world's largest purchasers.
Lush Cosmetics Flower's Barrow Fragrance, $19.95 - $39.95, lushusa.com
This vintage-inspired fragrance is based around the romantic gardenia, a symbol of love, unity and strength. The citrusy notes help give it a touch of tropical romance. All of this plus the fact that it's 100% vegan makes it an Earth Day favorite of ours.
Pacifica Perfume Tahitian Gardenia Perfume Spray, $17.60, pacificaperfume.com
This omega-rich oil is totally sustainable, with only fallen fruit collected so no area is stripped. It absorbs quickly and provides long-lasting hydration for skin and - as we've found out - is totally addictive. Plus, the purchase of this product from the Leakey Foundation helps provide a sustainable income and fair living wage for East African women, which helps support thriving communities.
Marula - The Leakey Collection, $78, shop.marula.com
We love that this mascara is made from 100% natural ingredients (70% are organic) and it features the first-ever natural fiber blend formula with a 100% recyclable brush. Oh, and it delivers lush lashes that can seriously compete with other less earth-conscious formulas.
Physicians Formula Organic Wear Fake Out Mascara, $6.99, drugstore.com
Looking for a skincare regimen that's a bit more eco-friendly? We'd recommend trying this new line of easy skincare products that are turning the skincare industry on its axis. The only US brand with a patent to use Conjugated Linoleic Acids (a clinically-tested natural compound derived from the safflower plant), it's proven to aid in moisture retention, activate cell renewal and collagen repair. All without harming the planet.
Own Skincare Products, $11.99 - $50, ownproducts.com