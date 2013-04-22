Power to the Planet: The Best Earth Day Beauty Products

We really love the whole concept of Earth Day, a chance to put the focus on our planet and the source of everything that’s real and beautiful. Which is why we love picking our favorite products to support the cause of making the world a better place, both directly and indirectly.

This roundup features some of our favorite eco-chic products that help make the world – and our beauty regimens – a better place. From candles to body lotion and all the way to mascara, here’s how to prettify yourself and the world at large. Happy Earth Day!