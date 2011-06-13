StyleCaster
The Power of Red Lipstick: A Guide to Pulling Off the Look

There is something about red lipstick that makes every woman feel empowered and sexy. You can be wearing jeans and a t-shirt, but once you put on that red lipstick you instantly become vivacious think Marilyn Monroe. Scarlett Johansson, who’s featured in red lipstick for Dolce & Gabbana’s ad campaign, brings modern femininity to classic beauty. Every woman can pull off the sultry look, no matter what skin tone they have.

When choosing a red lipstick, you just want to remember to get one that looks good with your undertone. If you have a warm undertone, then go for warmer reds, and if you have a cool undertone, then go cooler. If you aren’t sure what type of undertone you have, there are a few tricks to finding out. You can look at the veins in your arm (always best to do in natural light), and if they are more blue, you have a cool undertone, if they are a bit green, you have a warm undertone. If you can’t tell, here’s another trick: if gold jewelry looks better on you than silver, you have warm undertones, and vice versa. If they both look good on you, you may be able to wear both warm and cool shades of red.

Once you’ve found the perfect hue, make sure to apply lip liner first (it doesn’t have to be the exact color of the lipstick but should be similar) because you don’t want the color to bleed. I also like to fill in my lips with the liner as a base, in addition to shaping my lips. Also, make sure your lips are smooth if you are using a matte lipstick, you don’t want your lips to look dry or flaky.

Dolce & Gabbana's Classic Cream Lipstick in Fire was made famour by Scarlett Johansson. It's a great red that glides on smoothly.

(Dolce & Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Fire, $30, dolcegabbanamakeup.com)

MAC's Ruby Woo is known to look good on everyone. A great formula and great pigment make this universal red.

(MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo, $$14.50, maccosmetics.com)

Tom Ford's Private Blend Lip Color lipstick (an Allure award winner) has ingredients like soja seed extract and Brazilian murumuru butter for a really creamy and smooth application. Cherry Red reminds me of the lip stain I used to get from eating Italian ices as a kid.

(Tom Ford Private Blend Lip Color in Cherry Red, $45, bergdorfgoodman.com)

One of my all time favorite reds, this red looks great on a variety of skin tones!  There is a bit of sheen and great hydration.

(YSL Rouge Pur Couture in Le Rouge, $30, sephora.com)

Not only is this red ravishing, but it is long lasting too.

(L'Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge in Ravishing Red, $9.99, drugstore.com)

Keep your lips nourished with this beautiful red lipstick, containing Pro-Xylene, which replenishes and keeps lips looking full and smooth.

(Lancome L'Absolu Rouge in Absolute Rouge, $29, sephora.com)

This semi-matte formula will keep your lips moist with Vitamin E. The sheer finish will give your lips a enhanced natural looking red.

(NARS Lipstick in Jungle Red, $24, sephora.com)

