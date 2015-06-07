8 Powdered Beauty Products That Sneak SPF Into Your Routine

It’s June! The bird’s are chirping, you’re slipping your way into swimsuits and the sun is finally shining—yes, the sun is shining and when it’s shining SPF is an absolute must.

Even when it’s not sunny out, the sun’s rays are still reaching you, and SPF is mandatory all times of the year, but in the summer it becomes more apparent to people that they should be wearing a sunscreen (and we’ll always encourage this trend).

Sometimes—especially when you’re wearing a full face of makeup—wearing a traditional lotion sunscreen is just not an option and that’s why we’re obsessing over powder products that have sunscreen as a feature. Bonus: These powder SPF products can all help get rid of that dreaded oily t-zone with just the flick of a brush!

So you can stay safe from burning and aging from the sun’s rays, we’ve gathered some of our favorite powered products that will help you sneak some sun protection into your daily beauty routine no matter what time of year it is.