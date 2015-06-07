8 Powdered Beauty Products That Sneak SPF Into Your Routine

It’s June! The bird’s are chirping, you’re slipping your way into swimsuits and the sun is finally shining—yes, the sun is shining and when it’s shining SPF is an absolute must.
Even when it’s not sunny out, the sun’s rays are still reaching you, and SPF is mandatory all times of the year, but in the summer it becomes more apparent to people that they should be wearing a sunscreen (and we’ll always encourage this trend).
Sometimes—especially when you’re wearing a full face of makeup—wearing a traditional lotion sunscreen is just not an option and that’s why we’re obsessing over powder products that have sunscreen as a feature. Bonus: These powder SPF products can all help get rid of that dreaded oily t-zone with just the flick of a brush!
So you can stay safe from burning and aging from the sun’s rays, we’ve gathered some of our favorite powered products that will help you sneak some sun protection into your daily beauty routine no matter what time of year it is.
The perfect bronzer for the girl on-the-go, this Peter Thomas Roth mineral brush-on face color adds the perfect sun-kissed summer glow to the skin all with SPF 30 sun protection. Toss this baby in your purse and touch up for protection and color all in one easy-to-use product. (Peter Thomas Roth Radiant Instant Mineral Brush-On Bronzer Sunscreen SPF 30; $35 at sephora.com)
Safe for even the most sensitive of skin types, this superfine, gentle, mineral loose powder provides a radiant glow while protecting your skin with SPF 15. Coming in eight different shades, this long-wearing, highly pigmented loose powder works to perfect the look of skin. It's also perfect for summer use since it's water-resistant, quick and easy to use and provides the perfect amount of coverage. (Laura Mercier Mineral Powder SPF 15; $39 at sephora.com)
For that summer glow we're all ooh-ing and aww-ing over, this velvety powder foundation by Stila does the trick. Leaving your skin with a luminous, transparent finish while protecting your skin with SPF 12, this powder can be applied dry for light coverage or wet for more complete coverage. (stila Illuminating Powder Foundation; $28 at sephora.com)
Your wallet will love this affordable option! This Physicans Formula mineral airbrushing powder will visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and sun damage. Since it's made with soothing plant extracts, protective antioxidants, nourishing Vitamins C and E and SPF 30, you'll be left with skin that is visibly more firm, smooth, healthy and youthful. (Physicans Formula Mineral Wear Talc-Free Mineral Airbrushing Loose Powder SPF 30; $13.99 at ulta.com)
Perhaps the most popular on the list, this bareMinerals Ready Foundation compact powder has SPF 25 to protect your skin from the sun's damaging rays. Depending on the brush you use, you can get anything from sheer to full coverage yet still feel basically no makeup on your face. Best part is that it's exceptionally hydrating and lasts up to 12 hours with a no-makeup look and feel. (bareMinerals Ready Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20; $29 at sephora.com)
Have a foundation you already love that doesn't have SPF? If so, this Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF is the perfect option to top off your makeup with. Delivering SPF 45—yes, 45!!—this translucent powder can be the perfect protective layer over your foundation to set it in place and give you tons of sun protection. (Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45; $30 at sephora.com)
Where are those oily-skinned girls at?! Summer is an especially oily time of year for tons of gals each year and that's why this oil-free, powdery foundation with a silky, sheer matte finish and lots of sun protection is a perfect option. This long-lasting powder comes in a handy compact that you can toss in your bag and use to touch up as many times throughout the day as you want without getting cakey! (Shiseido Sheer Matifying Compact SPF 22; $30 at sephora.com)
Working too much and don't have much time for sun? If you want the perfect summery-bronze glow, this Clarins duo can give you just that. These beautiful duos illuminate skin with a healthy, flawless, sun-kissed glow and can deliver an instant bronze luminosity to your skin anytime of the year. (Clarins Bronzing Powder Duo SPF 15; $36 at nordstrom.com)