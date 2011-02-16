Powder Up!

With the sun finally starting to heat things up, it’s time to make some obvious changes. But when trading in your boots for flip-flops and your plum purple nail polish for hot pink, make sure not to neglect your most necessary accessory: makeup. Without properly formulated face makeup, things can get messy.

Summer makeup application can be a little tricky, but it is possible to embrace the heat while maintaining your perfected look. For a flawless face that lasts all day, trade in oily foundations for something with a powder base. Powders with small particles work best because they allow some of the skin in it’s natural form to show through, and sun-kissed skin deserves to be celebrated. A good choice is Bare Escentuals bareMinerals SPF 15 Foundation.

Bronzers are also a summer essential. They both highlight the hard work you put into that tan skin (hard work obviously accomplished on a lounge chair, poolside, drink in hand) and prove to be extremely wearable in a range of temperatures.

It’s the summer, so allow your natural glow to shine. With the correct powder formulas, you will achieve the perfect complexion that won’t be running anywhere!

Sephora Bronzer Powder SPF 15 in Bora Bora, $16, at sephora.com

Bare Escentuals bareMinerals SPF 15 Foundation, $25, at sephora.com