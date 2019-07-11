Powder Sunscreen Is on the Rise and These Newbie Products are Proof

Scroll To See More Images

By now you are probably tired of me reminding you to wear sunscreen on your body. Perhaps you’re sick of me telling you to slather on the SPF, period. Admittedly, I began to feel as though I were a broken record, spewing off the same advice every other day. That is until I discovered powder sunscreen is taking over like Cash Money did for the 99 and 2000 (extra points for the ’90s babies who got that reference). In other words; there is yet another way to get your UV protection with little to no effort, which only leaves less room for the excuses.

In the simplest terms, powder sunscreen looks no different than your standard makeup setting powder, except the majority of its formulation is active ingredients commonly used in sunscreen lotions, such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Though the method of SPF application is fairly new, these ingredients are typically applied to lotions in powder form anyway. So you can rest assured that they’re effective in these newer, dry versions. However, keep in mind that like lotion, you’ll need to apply a lot for it to be effective, especially if using alone.

So if you’re someone who thinks simply remembering sunscreen is a major feat, try using both lotion and powder, especially if you’re wearing makeup and want to get rid of excess oil. It’ll also allow you to use a little at a time so you can decide which type of SPF you prefer. In the meantime, here are 8 powder sunscreens to try if you’re game.

Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF Dry Sunscreen

This reef-safe dry option is recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation for its ability to protect against UVA and UVB rays whether you’re in the water or on dry land.

$47 at Jane Iredale

Brush on Block Mineral Facial Sunscreen Powder SPF 30

Reef-safe and travel-friendly, the self-dispensing brush reveals a translucent powder that won’t alter your natural skin tone or disrupt makeup.

$32 at Amazon

Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 30

Available in five different shades, including one with shimmer, this Skin Cancer Foundation-approved SPF is also water-resistant.

$45.50 at Colorescience

DERMA E. Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30

Influencer Ash Deleon collaborated with the clean beauty brand to create this mineral powder, infused with chamomile flower extracts for soothing skin exposed to the sun and Vitamin E and green tea for providing antioxidant protection.

$21.95 at DERMA E.

Paula’s Choice On-the-Go Shielding Powder

After you’ve applied your moisturizer and sunscreen lotion, this silky powder is the finishing touch you need for double the protection and stay-put makeup before you walk out the door.

$29 at Paula’s Choice

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral SPF 45 Sunscreen

Suitable for all skin types, this matte powder promises to ward off excess oil, give your skin a more even-toned finish, and of course–provide protection from the elements.

$30 at Sephora

Supergoop! Poof 100% Mineral Part and Scalp Powder SPF 45

The applicator allows you to spray on the powder like a liquid and the formula itself is formulated with silica to absorb oil.

$34 at Sephora

tarte TarteGuard SPF 30

Though this transparent vegan formula isn’t water-resistant, it is a suitable, non-chalky alternative for the face, neck, and scalp whenever you’re on dry land.

$28 at tarte cosmetics

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.