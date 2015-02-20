Beauty Buzz: Post-Gel Manicure Recovery, The New “It” Color on the Runways, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We all love a good gel manicure, but the recovery process our nails go through after is rough. Find out how to fix that, ASAP. [Byrdie]

2. Want to “plump” up your brow but not simply draw it in? Learn how. [The Beauty Department]

3. Platinum strands aren’t the must-have runway hair color of the moment anymore, it appears that black is actually the new black. [Allure]

4. These common daily habits may actually be killing your strands – find out what they are. [Daily Makeover]

5. Sometimes, it really is all in the haircut. Just ask model Isabella Emmack. [Style.com]