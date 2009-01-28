Shower shennanigans in France.

Last week I was in Paris for work. Now I love Europe, Paris especially, but there is a burning question I’d like to ask our neighbors across the Atlantic:

What is the logic behind the half shower wall?

Exhibit A: A picture of my bathroom at the Sofitel Champs Elysees.

Lovely hotel. Lovely location, lovely staff and most importantly lovely bed. So, why do they have to go and ruin everything with a half wall? It just doesn’t make sense to me! It’s physically impossible to stop any water from splashing onto the floor when you have only a half wall acting as your shield. As a result you end up stepping out onto a dubiously slippery floor because your shampoo rinse is on the bathroom tiles!

To be fair, I’ve also seen the half shower wall in Florence, Italy. Not only was there a half shower wall in that bathroom, but it took 20 minutes for the hot water to kick in. But my first half shower wall experience was in Paris at the Hotel de Buci, and back in August when I traveled to Normandie, the tub of the chateau I stayed at didn’t even have a half wall. It was just an open tub with a shower head. It took me a half an hour and six towels to mop up my bathroom floor.

When I’m showering in Paris and listening to the waterfall of bathwater cascade to the floor and pool around the toilet bowl, I get annoyed but simultaneously I mutter to myself, “I’m in France. I’m in France. I’m so lucky to be here. I’m so fortunate I get to travel for my job.”

But a part of me still wishes that I could at least get a plastic shower curtain.