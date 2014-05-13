Porn for Women: Popular Instagram Launches Actual Website

If you’re a woman with a pulse, or at least a sense of humor—or if you surround yourself with women who have pulses or senses of humor—you’re probably at least familiar with Porn for Women. It’s the Instagram account started by 31-year-old entrepreneur Sarah Gidick, largely as a joke, which quickly became viral and rose to cult fame amongst women everywhere strictly on the belief that women everywhere enjoy scruffy, tattooed men with fabulous hair.

Now, Sarah is branching her Instagram brand out into the “real” world of the Internet by launching an entire site dedicated to Porn for Women. Before you go typing “porn for women” into your browser’s navigation bar, take note: the URL is ThePFW.com. (You’re welcome.)

Speaking generally, the site is an upgrade from the Instagram account in that it features original photography of contemporary hot guys instead of just, say, old photos of James Dean. (No disrespect to Jimmy, of course.)

“Women have a sensory reaction when they see a photo of a hot man,” Gidick, rather simplistically, explains to WWD. “It’s the same idea as food porn or shoe porn. People are really enticed by it, and I think women get happy when they see a picture of a handsome man. The word ‘porn’ is intense, and it makes women feel alienated sometimes. The word holds a lot of power … and it isn’t going away, so you have to redefine it and take ownership of the many definitions it can have.”

Head to ThePFW.com to see the site now!