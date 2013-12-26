The Most Popular Wedding Pins On Pinterest This Year

Last week, Pinterest posted some of the top pins of 2013 in a bunch of different categories. We’ve already shared some of the most popular women’s fashion pins, but we also wanted to take a look a selection of the most popular pins in the wedding category. Pinterest is, after all, a super-tool for women planning their nuptials (or thinking about planning their dream wedding one day).

So what managed to make it to the top of the Pinterest pile? The top 20 pins was all over the place. There were the requisite gorgeous dress images:

We’re particularly fond of this image of this Tarik Ediz gown. But tips, tricks, and wedding suggestions also fared well on Pinterest. One popular pin? A wedding playlist:

P.S. We’re pretty sure the song “Then” is by Brad Paisley, not Brad Aisley.

Another popular pin—a cute way to do a save-the-date:

But our favorite pin might be these cute keepsake placecards that someone made for their wedding that they had each guest fill out with funny advice for the new couple.