5 Of the Most Popular Primers Of the Moment

This week we’re getting the low down on the one product that everyone needs for a long-lasting, fabulous finish: primers. We all have our own daily face makeup routines and have found the best products catered to our skin type. Some of us can’t go an entire day without running to the bathroom to blot, so oil control products or oil free foundations are a necessity. Or maybe your pores are pretty much the size of the moon so you’ll use anything and everything to minimize them.

Whatever the case may be, something every girl can relate to is how easily makeup starts to run the second you start sweating. Primers and setting sprays are a simple solution to this serious problem. Are we being a little dramatic? Maybe, but you tell us one person who has ever looked cute with the makeup literally melting off her face. So before you get yourself into yet another sticky situation, try out one of these primers we’ve rounded up for you!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Bare Minerals Prime Time Face Primer

Infused with antioxidants, soothing plant extracts, and Vitamins C and E, this bareMinerals Primer has everything your skin could ever want. This preservative-free primer was made to combat all skin types, so say goodbye to dry or oily skin, enlarged pores and uneven texture! Its silky formula is stick-free, leaving you with the freshest face possible and extending your foundation’s wear power. We seriously suggest you start using it ASAP!

2. Maybelline Master Prime Primer

This affordable, pore-filling and imperfection-blurring primer leaves your skin feeling velvety soft and creates the perfect pre-makeup canvas for foundation and concealer to glide on smoothly. It also helps to control shine and extend the wear time of your makeup.

3. e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer

This coveted jar primer was sold out for months when it first launched, but it’s finally back in stock. This beauty guru approved pore-blurring primer has also been touted as a solid dupe for a high-end counterpart that costs double the price.