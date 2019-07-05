13 Iconic Scents You Have to Try Once, According to a Perfume Addict

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to cult beauty favorites, the most popular perfumes for women fit very specific parameters. For starters, their packaging is either uniquely shaped or completely bare bones. Think Prada’s pink and black “Candy” bottle for the former and Chanel No. 5 for the latter. There’s simply no in-between. Second, they’ve got the celebrity co-signs that go beyond a mere one or two beauty campaigns.

For instance, when’s the last time you saw a Dior J’adore bottle without thinking of Charlize Theron stomping down a corridor in a glitzy gold gown? (I’ll wait.) Personally, Keira Knightley’s whimsical ads for Chanel perfume are the reason I finally gave No. 5 a chance. But packaging and sexy ads aside, what really makes a perfume iconic is its lasting power–I’m talking at least decades–and a scent that is hard to put into words because it’s just that good.

And as someone who keeps a sizeable collection of fragrances at her disposal, I can confirm that these 13 classics are the real deal.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl

Okay, so this is a newer classic, but nonetheless deserving of praise. The high heel-shaped packaging alone sets it apart, but the near-perfect mix of oriental and floral notes is what makes is awesome for everyday wear and a must-have for special occasions.

Chanel No. 5

The simple bottle. The iconic name. The ultra-feminine scent. “Less is more” is the best way to describe this cult classic, which continues to be one of the brand’s top-selling scents since it first debuted almost 100 (!) years ago.

Calvin Klein CK One

I remember this being one of the first scents I saw loved by both men and women for its bright, yet sensual scent, made up of a slew of intoxicating notes: bergamot, cardamom, fresh pineapple, papaya, jasmine, violet, rose, nutmeg, and musk.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

Every time I look at this bottle, I instantly want to transport myself to the Mediterranean. And trust me; once you take a whiff of the ultra-light scent, you’ll want to do the same. There’s an intoxicating blend of citrus and floral notes that somehow don’t smell too sweet or strong.

Viktor + Rolf Flowerbomb

On the other hand, if you want something on the other end of the spectrum–warm and sexy–Flowerbomb is the gold standard. Sure, it may be that scent you associate with high school or college, but those jasmine, orange blossom, and patchouli notes still smell amazing.

Guerlain Shalimar

Though the bottle has been reimagined since making its debut in 1921, the enduring classic still maintains its iconic Oriental scent, complete with warm notes of bergamot, powder, iris, vanilla, and amber. In fact, many consider it to be the first-ever Oriental scent; a true OG in the perfume game.

Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum

Charlize Theron stomping down a corridor looking like a Dior bottle IRL will always get me hype. But jokes aside, this luxurious fragrance is the perfect blend of fruit and floral notes that doesn’t feel too heavy. Plus, the lasting power is unmatched.

Jo Malone London Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne

This namesake brand is a ’90s classic that continues to reinvent itself and remain a top-seller. There are more memorable ranges than I can count, but Lime Basil & Mandarin is the first scent that made me a devoted customer.

Marc Jacobs Daisy

When you’re looking for an everyday scent that can also double as a piece of decor, Marc Jacobs’ customer favorite checks off both boxes. It’s the quintessential fruity floral perfume, with jasmine, strawberry, and violet leaves notes.

Prada Candy

This designer scent has one of the industry’s most unique (and enduring) bottle designs that make it impossible to miss. However, don’t be fooled by the name. This perfume is definitely on the warmer side with gourmand notes, including musk.

Thierry Mugler Angel

Dessert in a bottle is the best way to describe this classic perfume. Like Prada Candy, it’s filled to the brim with warm, sweet notes that sound good enough to eat: caramel, chocolate, and honey, to name a few. If ever you need a last-minute gift, this ornate bottle is sure to impress.

YSL Black Opium

For awhile, this was my date night/girl’s night out fragrance and for good reason. One, the glittery bottle always put me in a great mood. Two, there’s a hint of coffee notes you smell when applying and it’s seriously energizing.

Le Labo Santal 33

Le Labo’s handmade fragrances are essentially collector’s items and Santal 33 has emerged as the favorite. So much so, that the candle version is just as popular and guaranteed to be found in the #shelfie of at least one influencer you love.

