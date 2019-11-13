There’s an Actual Lip Balm in this PopSocket

I basically have an addiction to lip balm. It might be that my lips are actually a little too used to being coated or that I just live in a dry climate and hate feeling chapped. I have a balm in every single bag, two next to my bed and a balm/scrub in my bathroom. It’s like the PopSockets PopGrip Lips was made for me. These new PopSockets feature lip balm inside the little grip. Now, I don’t know about you but I also can’t live without that grip. Whether taking a photo, just holding my phone without dropping it or standing it up to watch a video, my iPhone feels naked without some kind of PopSockets.

The PopSockets come in six different flavors and designs: Strawberry Feels, So Vanilla, Cherry Cherry, Blue Radberry, 100% Cotton Candy and Watermellionaire. They’re as cute as they are handy. The lip balm is cruelty-free and made from beeswax, jojoba seed oil, castor seed oil, rosemary leaf oil and sunflower seed oil.

What’s really cool is you can switch out the lip balm flavor and design easily without completely removing the PopGrip base. If you’re over Cherry Cherry, pop in So Vanilla.

Grab a PopSockets PopGrip Lips for $15 each (replacement balms are $3) now on the PopSockets website.

