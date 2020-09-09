You Can Now Match Your Mani & Your Phone With PopSockets’ New Press-On Nail Kits

PopSockets, the chic phone grips that jazz up your iPhone and help you capture shake-free selfies, has officially expanded its beauty category (which kicked off with PopSocket mirrors and lip balms) with the launch of a new subbrand, PopSockets Nails. The dreamy “Mani-Phoni” collection offers a range of PopSocket grips and matching press-on nails in a variety of luxe designs and textures so so you can accessorize your nails and your phone—not to mention curate the perfect close-up mirror selfie set-up.

The kits are available in 15 unique design motifs, ranging from rose gold metallic, statement-making glitters, and pastel unicorn-inspired opal finishes. Some of the kits also include a matching PopGrip for your phone for the ultimate manicure and phonicure pairing. And, for the record, press-on nails have made a major comeback recently—these new nail kits are definitely not the flimsy kinds you had to put up with back in junior high.

They’re designed to last up to five days without causing damage or chipping, and the three-step application process is literally foolproof. Best of all, unlike so many other press-on nails, these adorable kits come with 30 different nails in a wide range of different sizes and shapes to suit your size and desired length. Scroll through below to check out our favorite kits that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

These metallic falsies are my favorite from the collection.

Because glittery nails are always appropriate.

A modernized french manicure that takes a few minutes to apply? Yes, please.

Rocking floral patterned nails has never been so easy.

These pop-art-inspired press-on’s are the perfect bold manicure.