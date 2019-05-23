There’s a Makeup Mirror PopSocket and I’m Obsessed

It took me a minute to get into the PopSocket game but now that I have one, I can’t live without it. I feel like a teenager when I say that but I swear it makes me take better photos and keeps me from dropping my phone every two seconds. And now it’s about to get a serious upgrade. PopSocket PopMirror is a new type for the brand and the first time it’s entering the beauty space. PopMirror has all the things you love from the original PopSocket, including the handy grip for recording Instagram videos that converts to a stand for catching up on Netflix. (Just me?) And now there’s also a dual mirror perfect for touching up your makeup on the go.

The top of PopMirror opens to reveal two different mirrors inside: one regular and one magnifying. The top mirror swivels 360 degrees so you can see yourself at all angles. It’s perfect for quickly touching up your lipstick, filling in your brows or just making sure you don’t have food in your teeth.

This cute tool comes in Pink Blossom, Solid Black, Stone White Marble and Mystic Mandala. The marble-like one is my favorite because it looks sleek and goes with any phone case, even my current rainbow one. (June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, after all.)

Speaking of Pride, I love the way PopSocket has a collection of PopGrips that donates 50 percent of proceeds to charity. It’s called Poptivism and it’s raised more than $250,000 so far. Charities include the Lower East Side Girls’ Club of New York, She Should Run and Zero Hour.

PopSocket PopMirror will be available on May 24th for $20 on the PopSocket website.

