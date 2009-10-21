Poppy King’s New Lipstick Line At Michael Angelo’s Wonderland Beauty Parlor

Need a new lip color to glam up your otherwise boring makeup for fall? Well, you’re in luck! Michael Angelo’s Wonderland Beauty Parlor is proud to announce the premier of Lipstick Queen, Poppy King‘s Butterfly Ball Shimmer Treatment Lipstick. King’s inspiration for the line of five essential moisturizing miracles is her favorite childhood book, The Butterfly Ball, using muse and character Mother Nature to create shades that “lie down as sheer as a wing, and shimmer with just a hint of turquoise when the light hits them.” Not only will these ensure the perfect pout enriched with Aloe Vera, vitamins E, C, and B; but they will also make your teeth appear naturally whiter. Choose from Float, Fly, Trance, Moment, and Goodbye–names inspired by Mohammad Ali’s famous “Rumble in the Jungle” speech.

Get your pout on at Wonderland Beauty Parlor exclusively before Butterfly Ball Shimmer Treatment Lipstick, $20, hits other retailers. A list is already forming so don’t wait!