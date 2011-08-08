Poppy King (aka “The Lipstick Queen”) Has Been Really Busy

Poppy King, makeup artist known for all-things-lipstick, has been extra busy this summer. Known by the makeup-obsessed for her revered Lipstick Queen line, the Australian-born lipstick expert has most recently teamed up with two iconic American fashion labels, J.Crew and Kate Spade, for separate collaborations.

For J. Crew, King created a single lipstick that’s so versatile the store claims it “may just be the last lipstick you ever buy.” An on-trend yet classic orangey red, Poppy King for J.Crew lipstick is simple and chic, with the perfect amount of understated glamour and therefore, totally in keeping with the J. Crew image. King says the tinted lip balm is sure to look great on everyone, and shoppers seem to agree; the product sold out soon after its launch last week on J.Crew’s website.

King’s second project launching this fall is “Supercalifragilipstick” a difficult to say (but easy to wear) collaboration with Kate Spade. The line, which marks the fashion label’s first foray into makeup, comprise four shades, including a gorgeous red and a bold fuchsia (our favorite). While the shades are bright, the lip colors go on somewhat sheer, so they’re great for transitioning from summer to fall makeup. They almost make us excited for summer’s end… almost.