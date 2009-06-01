Poppy Explodes with a Big Bang

Poppy King, creator of Lipstick Queen — her energetic makeup line — introduces her first lip gloss product. Big Bang Illusion gloss acts as a lip enhancer, minus the stinging and other uncomfortable side effects. The line is designed to utilize the natural assets all lips have, and match them with the perfect balance of shine and shimmer, making them feel and look fuller.

The Big Bang line showcases eight colors, all named within an astrological theme. The glosses are divided into groups of four according to shared base.

Creation, Energy, Cosmos, and Infinite, are tones of red varying from a blush pink to a deep ruby. Black Hole, Time, Space, and Expansion have brown base and range from a muted tan, to a dark wine.

The combination of shine and color create a smooth texture that is out-of-this-world!