We Found Out Why Everyone at the Olympics Has Awesome Nail Art

We have all been busy watching the Olympics this week and cheering on our home team. While beauty might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the Olympics, the women athletes (especially those swimmers!) have been making quite a splash with their awesome nail art designs. We couldn’t help but wonder how US swimmer Dana Vollmer got her white manicure with a Dalmatian print bling finger and UK swimmer Rebecca Adlington’s got her Union Jack nail art.

We now know the answer. A pop up nail art salon has been conveniently set up in the Olympic Village. According to Glamour.com, celebrity manicurist Sophy Robson has teamed up with P&G to create a temporary salon in the village where the Olympians can go to get any one of 200 different nail designs. Sophy and her “Nail Porn” team created the nail looks seen on the athletes. The salon is open to the athletes and their guests in the Olympic Village throughout the Olympics.

With up to 18 manicurists on hand at any time, the Olympians can choose one of the many designs Sophy and her team has created. You can follow @NailPorn on Twitter to see more of their awesome patriotic creations. British singer Lily Allen even was lucky enough to get her nails done at the salon and tweeted the image above showing off her take on the Union Jack.

[Image via @lilyrosecooper]