Pop Culture Invades Beauty

Do you love the ’60s style on Mad Men? Maybe you can’t get enough of the geek chic makeup in the pictures being posted from Comic Con in San Diego. We scoured the web to bring you tutorials on getting the looks from some of your favorite pop culture trends of the moment.

Photo: Via IMDb

10 Key Beauty Lessons From Mad Men, BellaSugar

Reasons Why We Love Olivia Munn, Splendora

Christina Hendrick’s Cat-Eye Shadow From the Mad Men Premiere, Kiss & Makeup

Wonder Woman: MAC Collection, Spa Week Daily

The Women of Mad Men Keep It Natural, Allure

Angelina Jolie’s Comic Con Look, HollywoodLife