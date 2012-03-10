Art Inspired Beauty Looks: From The Canvas To The Runway

Ever wonder what happens when all those creative minds from the fashion or beauty industry come together to put on an amazing runway show or event? They channel more creative minds! With so much art and beauty going on backstage, it’s no surprise that many make-up professionals garner inspiration from famous artists and even the paintings themselves.

Borrowing heavily from the abstract and pop art world, this past Paris Fashion Week was definitely no exception. For example, design house Akris modeled their backstage look after the work of Franz Kline, an American abstract artist. Other greats like Picasso and Andy Warhol have also taken a turn on the catwalk, coming forth in the form of exaggerated eyes and bold pink lips. (Hmm…makes you wonder why anyone goes to museums these days, no?)

Click through the “gallery” above to see other fashion houses, makeup brands and beauty gurus who took inspiration from their favorite artist to create their own unique masterpiece.

