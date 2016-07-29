25 Daytime Makeup Looks for Every Summer Pool Party

Sure, letting your face go entirely bare for the day has its merits, but I’ll just get straight to the point: There’s no shame in wearing makeup to the beach/pool/insert outdoor activity here. Hell, I’ll barely leave my bedroom unless my eyebrows are penciled in, powdered, and Boy Brow’d into place, and no low-maintenance beach day’s going change that.
But not everyone wants to wear a full face of foundation and a smoky eye to lie poolside (and if you do, more power to you). Still, if you’re in the former camp, the same old au naturel face— fresh skin, groomed brows, a touch of highlight— to carry you through the summer heat might seem a tad repetitive. Luckily, we found 25 looks to try once you’re over it. Ahead, 25 pool-party makeup ideas that won’t melt off the second you step outside.
A colorful liner along the waterline is a fun way to turn a no-makeup makeup look into a lewk.
A golden eye looks simultaneously pretty and unfussy.
Even if you don't have strips of baby-blue leather strips at the ready a la Fendi, you can layer a pencil or liquid formula in the same hue to get a similar effect. Make Up for Ever Aqualiner in Turquoise Blue is both waterproof and highly pigmented.
Don't be afraid to use the same gloss you use on your lips as a highlighter, too. The sun will reflect off it better, making your entire face look dewy, not sparkly. Dab it on the inner corners of the eyes, and in a C-shape at the temples, around your brows.
This shimmery gold shadow is almost too pretty to swim in.
An aqua smoky eye might seem too aggressive for the pool, but it's surprisingly appropriate if you leave the rest of your skin bare.
Line your upper lash line, swipe on some highlighter (like RMS The Luminizer), and walk straight to the nearest body of water.
A touch of charcoal shadow on the outer third of your lid reads cool, not haphazard.
White eye shadow is always a good idea.
We don't exactly recommend a triangle of gold glitter if you actually plan to swim; instead, this look's perfect for a rooftop party—or anywhere you won't have to dive in makeup-first.
Go light on the pink shadow and heavy on the contour for a poolside-ready look you can wear after the day party's over.
Gray eye shadow is one of those things that sounds sullen in theory but can have major payoff IRL. Keep the rest of the face fresh and dewy to keep the look modern.
A lesson in how to match your contour to your eye shadow.
The adult version of Popsicle lips is the ultimate summer-ready look.
Dewy skin and metallic shadow are a match made in summer heaven.
Try a touch of taupe shadow with a high-shine finish for a look that won't look washed out when it washes off once you dive in the sea.
There is such a thing as an updated brown eye shadow look—and this is it.
Groomed brows keep this monochromatic taupe look majorly chic.
Not trying to go full-smoky-eye? Line the outer third of your lashline, then follow with a shadow in the same color family. Skip the mascara until nightfall.
Dab a liquid shimmer-free highlighter likeMake Floss Gloss on your cheekbones, Cupid's bow, and your brow bone for a cohesive look that's definitely conducive to swimming.
Try glossy lids and lips to match.
