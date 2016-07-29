25 Daytime Makeup Looks for Every Summer Pool Party

Sure, letting your face go entirely bare for the day has its merits, but I’ll just get straight to the point: There’s no shame in wearing makeup to the beach/pool/insert outdoor activity here. Hell, I’ll barely leave my bedroom unless my eyebrows are penciled in, powdered, and Boy Brow’d into place, and no low-maintenance beach day’s going change that.

But not everyone wants to wear a full face of foundation and a smoky eye to lie poolside (and if you do, more power to you). Still, if you’re in the former camp, the same old au naturel face— fresh skin, groomed brows, a touch of highlight— to carry you through the summer heat might seem a tad repetitive. Luckily, we found 25 looks to try once you’re over it. Ahead, 25 pool-party makeup ideas that won’t melt off the second you step outside.