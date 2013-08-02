The Best Pool and Beach Hair Essentials For Summer Fun in the Sun

We still have a few more weeks of summer fun in the sun, but by now if you’re not taking care of your hair, the wear and tear is definitely starting to show. With everyone returning to school and back to the daily grind coming up, you can’t take the chance of your mane being anything less than, well, the main event.
It’s not too late to take control of the situation. We’ve rounded up our favorite essentials to care for your hair and protect it while you’re just enjoying those last days of summer. From chlorine protection to snag-free styling to ultra-nourishing cleansers, conditioners and styling aids, here are our favorites to take the stress off your strands and any hair worries off your mind.
More From Beauty High:
Dry Shampoo vs Texturizing Spray: The Difference is in the Details
50 Beauty Rules to Break
101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know
If you're going to be by the water, make sure your hair is taken care of.
We love this color-conditioning mixture of natural, protective ingredients that help make styling a breeze.The creme also keeps hair soft and protected from UV rays and all manner of free radical and heat damage.
Davines Defining Invisible Styling Creme, $19.80, drugstore.com
Between the sun, sand, wind and chlorine, your hair can take a beating. Repair and nourish your mane with this luxe hair mask that heals and leaves hair intensely soft and manageable.
Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Hair Mask, $32, ulta.com
Hair color is a serious investment, so protect yours from sun, salt and chlorine with this color-protecting shampoo and conditioner packed with sunflower extract and white tea to protect against fading and UV damage without weighing hair down.
B-colorful Shampoo and Conditioner, $7.99 each, b-leve.com
The beauty of summer is easy hairstyling, so use this quick and easy hair sponge to pull wet and/or dry hair into a variety of styles, damage-free.
SARAHPOTEMPA The Wrap Up Hair Styling Sponge, $12, nordstrom.com
The less stress you place on wet hair, the better off you'll be. Use this gentle detangling comb to help remove snarls for easy styling.
The Body Shop Detangling Comb, $7, thebodyshop-usa.com
Your hair takes a beating during the summer months, so be sure to replace lost moisture and nutrients with this ultra-hydrating, repairing shampoo and conditioning pair that will give you big salon results at a wallet-friendly price.
Dove Nutritive Solutions Daily Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, $7.49 each, walgreens.com
Pool and beach styling calls for hair that's up and out of the way. Add some chic to your sleek ponytail with this leather wrap ponytail holder for a touch of style, day or night.
Sephora Leather Wrap Ponytail Holder, $10, sephora.com
This reparative hair masque combines the best natural color-locking, damage-locking extracts to repair dry, damaged hair as well as shield strands from UVA/UVB fading with rinse-resistant technology.
Alterna Bamboo UV+ Color Protection Rehab Deep Hydration Masque, $26, sephora.com
Try this ultra-moisturizing cream for the ultimate in protection against fading and thermal damage. It protects against heat and humidity, plus it has UV filters to battle the effects of the sun for all types of hair.
Bumble and Bumble Color Minded UV Protective Styling Balm, $28, sephora.com
Summertime is the best time to find a leave-in you can believe in, and this gorgeous blend of rare oils helps condition and protect hair from the elements and heat like nothing else.
Ojon Rare Blend Protecting Treatment, $27, sephora.com
Chlorine can cause serious damage to hair, so those logging serious pool time should invest in this hydrating shampoo that takes the chlorine out and leaves hydration in for hair that looks even better after that cool, refreshing dip.
Ultra Swim Chlorine Removal Shampoo, $3.96, walmart.com
Hair elastics that won't pull, snag, or tear at fragile wet or sun-drenched hair are essential for your summer beauty routine. We'd recommended carrying a few of these in every bag.
Scunci No Damage Elastics, $3.19, drugstore.com
This three-in-one hair essential is perfect to protect your color from fading with all that fun in the summer sun, plus it lightly conditions and detangles like a dream.
Vidal Sassoon Pro Series Color Protect Spray, $4.95, soap.com