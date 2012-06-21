10 Ponytails to Save Your Hair From a Meltdown

Yesterday was the first day of summer, and according to social media newsfeeds and melted lipsticks everywhere, summer knows how to show up with a bang. Hopefully, you’re one of the lucky ladies who’s been enjoying air conditioning and poolside smoothies, envied by the rest of us who walked out of our buildings to a warm (read: swelteringly hot) greeting from the weather. Either way, summer and hair don’t always get along. Regardless of where you’re spending your 90+ degree days, you’re bound to have a hair catastrophe of some sort.

Ponytails, the old standby of hairstyles and probably the first hairdo your mom ever gave you when your hair got long enough, are always a good weapon against summer heat. Whether they’re high, low, or off to the side, you’re bound to have a much better hair day in the summer than if your hair was just down, waiting to get frizzy. We’ve compiled a list of 10 of our favorite pony styles from the runways, and we’re hoping these will help you to be less focused on your hair and more focused on whatever tropical drink to order.

Images via imaxtree