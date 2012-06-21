10 Ponytails to Save Your Hair From a Meltdown

Yesterday was the first day of summer, and according to social media newsfeeds and melted lipsticks everywhere, summer knows how to show up with a bang. Hopefully, you’re one of the lucky ladies who’s been enjoying air conditioning and poolside smoothies, envied by the rest of us who walked out of our buildings to a warm (read: swelteringly hot) greeting from the weather. Either way, summer and hair don’t always get along. Regardless of where you’re spending your 90+ degree days, you’re bound to have a hair catastrophe of some sort.
Ponytails, the old standby of hairstyles and probably the first hairdo your mom ever gave you when your hair got long enough, are always a good weapon against summer heat. Whether they’re high, low, or off to the side, you’re bound to have a much better hair day in the summer than if your hair was just down, waiting to get frizzy. We’ve compiled a list of 10 of our favorite pony styles from the runways, and we’re hoping these will help you to be less focused on your hair and more focused on whatever tropical drink to order.
Images via imaxtree
To achieve a sultry look without the steam getting to be too much for you, try a side ponytail and tresses out on the opposite side of the pony.
Add a subtle touch of chic by wrapping hair around your elastic.
Instead of using an elastic to secure your hair, try a barrette like this one and leave the rest of your hair wild.
Add a pop of color (neutral or neon) to your hair with a wide headband. Secure hair in a pony at the nape of the neck, just above where the headband hits.
You can never go wrong with a classic pony. Use a no-frizz serum to keep your hair sleek all day long.
Stay stylish and protected from the sun by making a beachy side ponytail and finishing the style off with a wide brimmed hat.
Curly hair? Go with a look that's neat in the front and curled in the back.
Tease and play with your hair before securing into a pony style with pins. The loose look created is perfect for hot beach days.
This ponytail keeps intrigue in the mix. Wrap hair with a black headband and twist up.
For long, straight hair, secure in a low pony and leave wispy pieces out around your face for a soft look.