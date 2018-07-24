How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

Every year, we exclaim, “Bangs are back!” But it’s time we officially own up to the fact that bangs, truly, aren’t going anywhere.
We’ve seen no shortage of celebs opting for the choppy, summer fringe. Last year, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke made the cut. Then, this year at the Billboard Music Awards, GLOW‘s Alison Brie showed off her new, long bangs—and proceeded to rock ’em in a stunning spread for FASHION magazine.
But considering humid, sweaty heat is in full swing, the thought of tying your hair into a ponytail with bangs could conjure up some unfortunate (see: wildly embarrassing) elementary school photos. Cringe no more, though.
Weather-appropriate hairstyles don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort, and to prove it to you, we’ve combed through the best sets of celebrity bangs for ultimate ponytail inspiration. We’re talking incredibly pretty combos like Hilary Duff’s long, sleek ponytail with messy, separated bangs, and Kylie Jenner’s grown-out, side-swept look.
See the 15 prettiest, celebrity-inspired ways to wear a ponytail with bangs, ahead.
A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.
Hannah Simone
New Girl's Hannah Simone is a pro at the bangs-and-ponytail look, just look at this perfectly curled 'do.
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch looks fierce at the the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Emma Watson
Emma Watson rocks super-short bangs with longer, playful pieces at the at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.
Kylie Jenner
Here's Kylie at the 2015 American Music Awards.
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff pulls her hair back for the InStyle Golden Globes Party.
Lea Michele
Lea Michelle rocks a braided ponytail at the 2015 FOX Programming Presentation.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen embraces those bangs at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss goes for a little side-swept action the 2016 Vogue 100 Celebration.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande pairs her blunt bangs with a sky-high ponytail at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé opts for a chic low ponytail at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara parts her bangs right down the middle at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards.
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco shows off bangs of varying lengths and a low pony at the HOP Los Angeles Premiere.
Zendaya
Zendaya shows off the perfect balance of playful and chic at Cirque du Soleil: Kurios.
Rihanna
Rihanna gives her bangs a bit of drama at the Stratford City Christmas Lights Celebration.
Zooey Deschanel
Queen of bangs Zooey Deschanel shows off an elegant, low ponytail at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
