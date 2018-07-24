StyleCaster
Share

How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

by
How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/StyleCaster.

Every year, we exclaim, “Bangs are back!” But it’s time we officially own up to the fact that bangs, truly, aren’t going anywhere.

We’ve seen no shortage of celebs opting for the choppy, summer fringe. Last year, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke made the cut. Then, this year at the Billboard Music Awards, GLOW‘s Alison Brie showed off her new, long bangs—and proceeded to rock ’em in a stunning spread for FASHION magazine.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to Bangs

But considering humid, sweaty heat is in full swing, the thought of tying your hair into a ponytail with bangs could conjure up some unfortunate (see: wildly embarrassing) elementary school photos. Cringe no more, though.

Weather-appropriate hairstyles don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort, and to prove it to you, we’ve combed through the best sets of celebrity bangs for ultimate ponytail inspiration. We’re talking incredibly pretty combos like Hilary Duff’s long, sleek ponytail with messy, separated bangs, and Kylie Jenner’s grown-out, side-swept look.

See the 15 prettiest, celebrity-inspired ways to wear a ponytail with bangs, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Pin it!
Pin it!

How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways | @stylecaster

TYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hannah Simone
Hannah Simone

New Girl's Hannah Simone is a pro at the bangs-and-ponytail look, just look at this perfectly curled 'do.

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch looks fierce at the the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Emma Watson
Emma Watson

Emma Watson rocks super-short bangs with longer, playful pieces at the at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Here's Kylie at the 2015 American Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff pulls her hair back for the InStyle Golden Globes Party.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

Here's another angle.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Lea Michele
Lea Michele

Lea Michelle rocks a braided ponytail at the 2015 FOX Programming Presentation.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen embraces those bangs at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss goes for a little side-swept action the 2016 Vogue 100 Celebration.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande pairs her blunt bangs with a sky-high ponytail at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

Beyoncé opts for a chic low ponytail at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara parts her bangs right down the middle at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco shows off bangs of varying lengths and a low pony at the HOP Los Angeles Premiere.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zendaya
Zendaya

Zendaya shows off the perfect balance of playful and chic at Cirque du Soleil: Kurios.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna gives her bangs a bit of drama at the Stratford City Christmas Lights Celebration.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel

Queen of bangs Zooey Deschanel shows off an elegant, low ponytail at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Getty Images.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Were Mixed-Race

15 Celebrities You Probably Didn't Know Were Mixed-Race
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Pin it!
  • TYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hannah Simone
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zoey Deutch
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Emma Watson
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Kylie Jenner
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hilary Duff
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Hilary Duff
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Lea Michele
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Chrissy Teigen
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Karlie Kloss
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Ariana Grande
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Beyoncé
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Sofia Vergara
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Kaley Cuoco
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zendaya
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Rihanna
  • STYLECASTER | Ways to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs | Zooey Deschanel
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share