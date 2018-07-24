How to Wear a Ponytail with Bangs: 15 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

Every year, we exclaim, “Bangs are back!” But it’s time we officially own up to the fact that bangs, truly, aren’t going anywhere.

We’ve seen no shortage of celebs opting for the choppy, summer fringe. Last year, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke made the cut. Then, this year at the Billboard Music Awards, GLOW‘s Alison Brie showed off her new, long bangs—and proceeded to rock ’em in a stunning spread for FASHION magazine.

But considering humid, sweaty heat is in full swing, the thought of tying your hair into a ponytail with bangs could conjure up some unfortunate (see: wildly embarrassing) elementary school photos. Cringe no more, though.

Weather-appropriate hairstyles don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort, and to prove it to you, we’ve combed through the best sets of celebrity bangs for ultimate ponytail inspiration. We’re talking incredibly pretty combos like Hilary Duff’s long, sleek ponytail with messy, separated bangs, and Kylie Jenner’s grown-out, side-swept look.

See the 15 prettiest, celebrity-inspired ways to wear a ponytail with bangs, ahead.

A version of this article was originally published in July 2017.