The Waist-Length Ponytail Trend Won The People’s Choice Awards

Sunday night was a different kind of People’s Choice Awards awards with celebs on a socially distant red carpet and the show airing virtually. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t get fully glam—because they did. What else are people doing right now? Sure there were actual awards handed out but we’re crowning the ponytail trend the real winner of the People’s Choice Awards. Because almost everyone wore one and they’re all a little different. But they are all long.

Let’s take a closer look at Tracee Ellis Ross‘ butt-length pony, TikTok star Addison Rae‘s ultra-full style and Jennifer Lopez‘s sky-high look, and so many more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Addison Rae

If you see a celeb rocking a ponytail this long and full, you can bet it’s faux. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Hairstylist Danielle Priano used the Luxy Hair 24” Classic Chocolate Brown Balayage Clip-Ins on her client. She styled the look with Redken products including the new Redken Shine Flash ($22 on Amazon) for a glass-like shine. For Rae’s makeup, artist Kelsey Deenihan prepped her face with Mario Badescu Skin Care, including the Hyaluronic Dew Drops ($22.50 at Ulta). She used a mix of Pat McGrath Labs and Item Beauty (Rae’s own line) makeup.

Tracee Ellis Ross

It was hard to get a good look at Ross’ epic ponytail last night but luckily her hairstylist Nai’Vasha gave us a view over on her Instagram stories. The sleek braid starts in the middle of her head and goes all the way to her waist. Nai’Vasha used T3 hair tools to create the look, including the Cura Luxe Hair Dryer ($285 at Amazon) with SoftCurl Diffuser ($30 at T3Micro.)

Jennifer Lopez

Hairstylist Chris Appleton calls sky-high ponytail “Xmas Barbie” and you can see why. He used Leandro Limited hair tools and Color Wow styling products to achieve the bouncy style. Redken Celebrity Colorist Tracey Cunningham is the mastermind behind Lopez’s honey brown hair color. “I like to keep her hair as close to her natural color as possible,” she said in a statement. “She has remained consistently gorgeous throughout every stage of her career with a perfectly highlighted honey brown color. Sometimes I add in some more blonde highlights, which blend in so well with the honey and light brown, but I really love her both ways.”

Chloe x Halle

Hairstylist Fesa Nu delivered two of the best ponytails of the night on Chloe and Halle Bailey. Can you handle that height?! Their glam makeup was applied by Christiana Cassell using Huda Beauty products, including the new Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette ($67 at Sephora) and Legit Lashes Double-Ended Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara ($27 at Sephora).