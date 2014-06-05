Instagram Insta-Glam: Ponytail Cuffs

Scrunchies, bows, headbands: they’ve all come and gone but now a new trend is making it’s way in and we think it’s here to stay. Ponytail cuffs, the sleek metal hair accessory, seem to be what anyone is talking about. A regular ponytail may seem too casual, but adding in a cuff may be all the dressing up your hair needs.

We’ve found amazing new ways to wear ponytail cuffs thanks to the wonderful world on Instagram. From braids and buns to high updos and low messy looks, ponytail cuffs are the must-have accessory right now. Above, we choose some of our favorite cuff looks from Instagram. Take a look and let us know if you’ll be wearing one this summer!

