Instagram Insta-Glam: Ponytail Cuffs

Scrunchies, bows, headbands: they’ve all come and gone but now a new trend is making it’s way in and we think it’s here to stay. Ponytail cuffs, the sleek metal hair accessory, seem to be what anyone is talking about. A regular ponytail may seem too casual, but adding in a cuff may be all the dressing up your hair needs.
We’ve found amazing new ways to wear ponytail cuffs thanks to the wonderful world on Instagram. From braids and buns to high updos and low messy looks, ponytail cuffs are the must-have accessory right now. Above, we choose some of our favorite cuff looks from Instagram. Take a look and let us know if you’ll be wearing one this summer!
A low messy ponytail with a long cuff in the middle... yes, please! @Linakia knows what she's doing.
This handcrafted cuff by @_c_h_y_l_d_ is so unique. Check out her Instagram to find out where to purchase your own.
Sweep your hair up into a high ponytail, add a simple cuff around it like @noora_katarina and you're good to go.
Fishtail braids, spikes and cuffs, @zoe_sny knows how to rock a dangerously awesome hairstyle.
We love how @nghnsvczn switched it up with this adorable gold leaf ponytail cuff.
@Gcubeitaly showed off how adding a cuff at the end of a braid is simple yet stunning.
We adore @glittersuomi's spiked ponytail cuff and can't wait to get out hands on one!
Gorgeous ombred hair and silver ponytail cuffs are a match made in heaven and @stinetokle modeled off how great they look together.
