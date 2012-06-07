Instagram Insta-Glam: How to Add Interest to Your Ordinary Ponytail

Unless you enjoy having your hair constantly stuck to your freshly glossed lips on a daily basis, you love a good ponytail. The effortless yet chic look of a slicked back pony has been seen on many runways for the 2012 collections, including one of my favorites, Herve Leger. Herve provided a new beauty trend that almost everyone can pull off. Ponytails cannot only be worn for a casual Sunday stroll or morning workouts, but they can also be glammed up for black tie events.

One aspect of the ponytail that we love is the fact that it takes significantly less time and effort than trying to vamp up your look with voluminous curls or hassling with your wide tooth comb to create the perfect middle part. However, unless you manage to concoct a way to perfect a polished pony, this hairdo is certainly capable of making one look frumpy. Don’t fall into that trap, but instead style your ordinary pony into something beyond words.

Check out these looks that are based off of your typical ponies; however, by adding texture and inventive techniques, you’ll certainly have the crowd staring at you from the time you walk into the room, to the time you leave.