Polo Anyone?

I know, polo has nothing to do with hair color! LOL!!! It does however lend a little insight into one of the many places inspiration can come from. I spent one day earlier this summer with my good friend Carolyn Hsu – the brains and beauty behind one of my favorite blogs, The Daily Obsession. She sent me a message on twitter that she had a couple of VIP tickets to the Bridge Hampton Polo Cup opening weekend and invited me to join her. I was super excited by the idea and of course accepted.

I had never been to a polo match before so I was curious about what to wear, what the scene would be like and what I should expect. To get myself prepared, I did some Google searching. I read all about the different ways people participate at an event like this. Being from the Midwest, I of course identified with the “tailgate” party option so I ran over to the specialty store in the neighborhood and bought some fancy snacks to impress my date!

Honestly – I have never in my life been to an event that was less about the actual event. Out of the hundreds of BP’s (beautiful people) there – everyone from Kyle McLaughlin and his pretty, funny, smart and incredibly successful wife Desiree Gruber to super hot polo star and Polo Black spokes model Nacho Figueras – almost no one was watching the ponies (that’s polo lingo that I learned). Everyone was under the big glamorous tent mingling.

The fashions were fabulous, the people inspiring, the weather spectacular but the time spent with friends was the pinnacle. Have you stepped out of your box recently and tried something new? LMK!